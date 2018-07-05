In Pictures

The UK celebrates 70 years of the NHS

  • 5 July 2018

The UK is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the NHS, with events including a service at Westminster Abbey and a royal visit in Wales.

A woman passes a photograph of founder of the National Health Service, Aneurin Bevan, displayed in a shop window in Tredegar in Wales Image copyright Getty Images

The Prince of Wales met NHS staff at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales meets hospital staff as he visits Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan Image copyright Getty Images
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales meets hospital staff as he visits Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan Image copyright Getty Images

Aneira Thomas, the first baby born under the NHS, in 1948, appeared as a guest on ITV's Lorraine programme.

Aneira Thomas, the first baby born under the NHS in 1948, appears as a guest on the 'Lorraine' TV show Image copyright Shutterstock

Back in Wales, Nathan Wyburn unveiled his 10m (33ft) by 14m portrait of NHS founder Aneurin Bevan, made out of soil and stone dust.

Artist Nathan Wyburn with his portrait of NHS founder Aneurin Bevan which has been unveiled on a Welsh mountainside to celebrate 70 years of the service Image copyright PA
Portrait of NHS founder Aneurin Bevan made out of soil and white stone dust by Artist Nathan Wyburne Image copyright PA
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, met NHS staff and patients during a visit to the Royal Hospital for Children, in Glasgow.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to NHS staff at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow Image copyright Getty Images
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets a patient at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow Image copyright Getty Images
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets NHS staff and patients at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow Image copyright Getty Images

A service was held at Westminster Abbey, in London, attended by the Countess of Wessex.

eople gather to attend a service to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS at Westminster Abbey in London Image copyright Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends a service in Westminster Abbey to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS Image copyright Getty Images

Olive Belfield, 91, a nurse in the first group of NHS recruits, in 1948, was also at the service.

Olive Belfield in Westminster Abbey Image copyright Getty Images

Freya Lewis, who was inured in the Manchester Arena concert attack, and Jenny Grant, the nurse who treated her, spoke at the service.

Freya Lewis and Jenny Grant Image copyright Getty Images

And the Countess of Wessex met Dr Martin Griffiths, an NHS trauma surgeon.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, meets Dr Martin Griffiths, an NHS trauma surgeon Image copyright Getty Images

At Trafford Hospital, in Greater Manchester, nurses took a selfie wearing uniforms representing each decade of the NHS.

Nurses in uniforms take a selfie photo outside Trafford Hospital Image copyright Getty Images

