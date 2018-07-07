In Pictures

Week in pictures: 30 June - 6 July 2018

  • 7 July 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Fireworks explode over the East River as part of an Independence Day celebration in New York, New York, USA, 4 July 2018 Image copyright Alba Vigaray/EPA
Image caption People enjoy the Independence Day celebrations in New York, USA. The annual holiday marks the day in 1776 when the United States declared independence as a sovereign nation.
Revellers take part in a Gay Pride parade in Marikina, Philippines on 30 June 2018 Image copyright Erik De Castro/Reuters
Image caption Revellers take part in a Gay Pride parade in Marikina, Philippines.
Thai officials carry oxygen tanks through a cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing football team at the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, 30 June 2018 Image copyright Pongmanat Tasiri/EPA
Image caption Officials carry oxygen tanks during efforts to rescue a youth football team trapped in a flooded cave complex in Chiang Rai province, Thailand. Rescuers are attempting to pump water out of the caves to rescue the 12 boys and their coach who have been trapped since 23 June.
Fire chiefs declared a major incident on Saturday after two large-scale blazes either side of Winter Hill near Bolton merged because of increased wind speed. Tuesday July 3, 2018. Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA
Image caption Firefighters continue to battle a fire near Bolton, UK, a week after it began. Fire chiefs declared a major incident after two large-scale blazes either side of Winter Hill merged because of increased wind speed.
Billy Caldwell and his mother Charlotte arrive to give a news conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 5, 2018 Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Image caption Billy Caldwell and his mother Charlotte arrive at a news conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Billy returned home after the Department of Health issued an emergency licence allowing doctors in Belfast to treat his epilepsy with medicinal cannabis oil. The oil, which contains Tetrahydrocannabinol, is illegal in the UK and had previously been confiscated from Billy's mother at customs.
A model presents a wedding dress by designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 fashion show in Paris, France, July 4, 2018 Image copyright Regis Duvignau/Reuters
Image caption A model presents a wedding dress by designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 fashion show in Paris, France.
The sun sets behind a cloud as people cool off with a walk along an ocean pier in Oceanside, California, US on 5 July 2018 Image copyright Mike Blake/Reuters
Image caption The sun sets behind a cloud as people cool off with a walk along an ocean pier in Oceanside, California, US.
Humanitarian aid for Syria is prepared in the town of Ramtha, Jordan, 2 July 2018 Image copyright Muhammad Hamed/Reuters
Image caption Humanitarian aid for Syria is prepared in the town of Ramtha, Jordan.
A re-enactor looks at a BE2c World War One bomber biplane on show at Horse Guards Parade in London as part of the National Aircraft Tour to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force Image copyright Victoria Jones/PA
Image caption A re-enactor looks at a BE2c World War One bomber biplane on show in London, UK, as part of the National Aircraft Tour to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force.
Employees sort footballs at a company manufacturing sports equipment, in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, 5 July 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Employees sort footballs at a company manufacturing sports equipment in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China.
