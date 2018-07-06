Your pictures: Make-up
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is 'Make-up'.
-
Steve Stuart
Steve Stuart: "Liverpool has seen marches for many different reasons over the years, but none as colourful as Liverpool Pride. It's a celebration of the diversity and equality of the city, supporting LGBT communities as they march past so many iconic landmarks sporting incredibly creative make-up."
-
Guy Needham
Guy Needham: "I took this photograph in the Western Highlands of Papua New Guinea. I’d spent some time there already with the Huli tribe, when I was invited to watch this man prepare for a traditional gathering called a sing sing."
-
Daya Ravi
Daya Ravi captured this young girl having her eye make-up applied.
-
Olya Kotyk
A girl's face, coated in glitter and obscured by shadow, is photographed by Olya Kotyk.
-
Ellen Doskey
Ellen Doskey: "For Halloween last year my daughter did her make-up as the Aladdin Sane album cover, as she is a fan of the late, great David Bowie. I had to take a picture."
-
Etienne Serville
Etienne Serville: "I took this photograph of a dancer at the Japanese exhibition, as I was attracted by the paintings of flowers on her back."
-
Henry Nel
A woman applies lipstick in a mirror for Henry Nel's camera.
-
Arijana Gurdon
And finally an image by Arijana Gurdon of a man walking past graffiti. The next theme is "summer's day", and the deadline for your entries is 10 July. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.