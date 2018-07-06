Your pictures: Make-up

  • 6 July 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is 'Make-up'.

  • A man with his face painted blue Steve Stuart

    Steve Stuart: "Liverpool has seen marches for many different reasons over the years, but none as colourful as Liverpool Pride. It's a celebration of the diversity and equality of the city, supporting LGBT communities as they march past so many iconic landmarks sporting incredibly creative make-up."

  • A man applies make-up Guy Needham

    Guy Needham: "I took this photograph in the Western Highlands of Papua New Guinea. I’d spent some time there already with the Huli tribe, when I was invited to watch this man prepare for a traditional gathering called a sing sing."

  • A young girl has eyeliner applied Daya Ravi

    Daya Ravi captured this young girl having her eye make-up applied.

  • A girl covered in glitter with her face in the shade Olya Kotyk

    A girl's face, coated in glitter and obscured by shadow, is photographed by Olya Kotyk.

  • A girl with David Bowie make-up Ellen Doskey

    Ellen Doskey: "For Halloween last year my daughter did her make-up as the Aladdin Sane album cover, as she is a fan of the late, great David Bowie. I had to take a picture."

  • A woman holds an umbrella Etienne Serville

    Etienne Serville: "I took this photograph of a dancer at the Japanese exhibition, as I was attracted by the paintings of flowers on her back."

  • A woman does her make-up in a mirror Henry Nel

    A woman applies lipstick in a mirror for Henry Nel's camera.

  • A man walks past graffiti Arijana Gurdon

    And finally an image by Arijana Gurdon of a man walking past graffiti. The next theme is "summer's day", and the deadline for your entries is 10 July. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

