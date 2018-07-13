On the second day of his visit to the UK, President Trump is meeting the prime minister at Chequers and the Queen at Windsor Castle. A number of protests against his visit are taking place. We follow the day's events in pictures.

President Trump said his relationship with Theresa May was "very, very strong", but he did not respond to questions about his attack in the Sun newspaper on her Brexit plans.

A blimp depicting President Trump as a nappy-wearing baby was raised in the air in Parliament Square.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan defended his decision to give permission for the blimp to be flown, saying it was not for him to be a censor or to decide what is in good or bad taste. President Trump is not expected to see the inflatable in the air.

First Lady Melania Trump (centre) joined the prime minister's husband Philip May (second right), on a visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London, and took questions from school children.

Meanwhile, women from a number of different protest groups set off on an anti-Trump march in central London in the morning.

Other protests about the visit are taking place around the country.

The prime minister welcomed the Trumps on Thursday for a black tie dinner at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

