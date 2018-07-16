In Pictures

World Bodypainting Festival: Models transformed into amazing artworks

  • 16 July 2018

Austria has held its 21st World Bodypainting Festival in the city of Klagenfurt.

Artists painted the bodies of models, creating spectacular results. Here some of the most stunning photos.

Model Thiago, painted by make-up artists Jonathan Pavan and Alisson Rodrigues from Brazil Image copyright Reuters

The festival was founded in 1998 and has grown to host competitors from more than 50 nations.

There are special and amateur awards, covering 12 different categories such as airbrushing, special effects and face painting.

Make-up artist Jonathan Pavan from Brazil works on model Thiago during the World Bodypainting Festival 2018 Image copyright Reuters

The festival's location, Klagenfurt, is the capital city of the southern Austrian province of Carinthia and is surrounded by the Alps.

Carla Gouws from South Africa paints model Corina Image copyright Reuters
An artist paints a model during the World Bodypainting Festival 2018 Image copyright Reuters

In some categories, the artists are given two days to paint their models, with a different theme for each day.

The face painting award sees entrants telling a visual story by painting on their models' face, neck and décolletage.

An artist paints a model Image copyright EPA

The creative make-up award includes costumes that fit with the model's make-up.

A model poses Image copyright EPA
Presentational white space
An artist paints a model Image copyright EPA

The festival also covers training programmes for bodypainting, make-up, photography, special effects and airbrush.

Model Thiago shows off art by make-up artists Jonathan Pavan and Alisson Rodrigues from Brazil Image copyright Reuters
A model, painted by bodypainting artist Hoyam Hajlaoui from Belgium, poses for a picture Image copyright Getty Images
A model, painted by artist Vilija from Sweden, poses for a picture Image copyright Getty Images
A model, painted by bodypainting artist Alex Hansen from Brasil, poses for a picture Image copyright Getty Images
A model poses for a picture at the 21st World Bodypainting Festival 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Presentational white space
A model, painted by bodypainting artist Ton Nizet from the Netherlands, poses for a picture Image copyright Getty Images
Presentational white space
A model, painted by bodypainting artists Yvonne Zonnenberg-Hughes and Astric Hughes from South Africa, poses for a picture Image copyright Getty Images
Presentational white space
A model poses for a picture at the 21st World Bodypainting Festival 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Presentational white space
A model poses for a picture at the 21st World Bodypainting Festival 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Presentational white space

.

Related Topics

More on this story