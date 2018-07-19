Your pictures: Shelter
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "shelter".
Cara Trench
Cara Trench: "I am currently studying abroad with my university in Merida, Mexico, and went exploring before classes. The captain of a boat stopped by this pier to get some fresh fish for the birds around the river to eat."
Isobel Rouse
Isobel Rouse: "This is my daughter’s cat Beau swaddled in her favourite furry blanket. I just love the way you can see how safe he feels. It must awaken a sense of ancestry in him, sheltering in warm fur."
Sian Harris
Sian Harris: "This is my daughter Maya, aged three, inside a hammock in the garden at our home in Walthamstow, London. It was a hot, sunny spring day in May and the kids loved pulling the sides over their heads to make a cocoon. The sunlight shone through the red fabric creating a magnificent orange glow."
Si Stott
Si Stott: "This image was taken on Brighton seafront in January 2018. It shows my partner sitting on one of the old cast iron and wooden seating areas that survive - albeit in rather a tatty state."
Simon Velk
Simon Velk: "Whilst out walking in the Highlands, near the Cairgorms in Scotland, I came across this deserted shelter. The remoteness became even more apparent as the clouds came rolling in over the hills."
Fred Paul
Fred Paul: "This cave was on Mewslade beach on the Gower Peninsula, Wales. This picture juxtaposes the beauty of the smooth yellow sand and blue sea with the darkness and jaggedness of the cave mouth."
Stuart Scott
Stuart Scott: "Taken on Inle Lake, Myanmar in June 2018. A happy resident of the floating village is safely under shelter."
Mridul Panda
Mridul Panda: "A tiny, beautiful spider roams around his shelter. I captured this photo of him in the forest of Jajpur, India."
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "The common shelter, known as an umbrella, lit up at Bournemouth Arts Festival, Dorset."
Diana Bush
Diana Bush took this image while camping in Ecrins National Park, France. The next theme is "reading" and the deadline for your entries is 24 July. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.