Week in pictures: 14-20 July 2018

  • 23 July 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Belgian Olivier Naesen rides over Rafal Majka of Poland. Image copyright KIM LUDBROOK/ EPA
Image caption On the ninth stage of the Tour de France, Belgian Olivier Naesen rides over Rafal Majka of Poland. The crash happened between the French towns of Arras and Roubaix.
The Duchess of Cambridge holds Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House. Image copyright Matt Porteous
Image caption Catherine Duchess of Cambridge holds her son Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House after his Christening. The 11-week-old prince was baptised in a private ceremony at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace, London.
Spanish bullfighter Ruben Pinar performs a pass to a bull. Image copyright Susana Vera/ Reuters
Image caption Bullfighter Ruben Pinar performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Turkish oil-wrestlers shake hands before a wrestling match. Image copyright SEDAT SUNA/ EPA
Image caption Turkish oil-wrestlers shake hands before a wrestling match during the traditional Kirkpinar oil-wrestling festival. For more than 370 years, Turkey's best wrestlers have gathered for their national championships on a grassy field near the city of Edirne.
Viewers reach for the foam on a horse for good luck after the Soyolon horse race at the Mongolian traditional Naadam festival, on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia Image copyright Rentsendorj Bazarsukh/ Reuters
Image caption After a horse race at the Naadam festival on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, spectators reach to touch a horse for good luck.
An artist paints a model during the annual "World Bodypainting Festival" in Klagenfurt, Austria, 14 July 2018. The world"s biggest bodypainting event takes place from 12 to 14 July in Klagenfurt and celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Image copyright FLORIAN WIESER/ EPA
Image caption An artist paints a model during an annual bodypainting festival in Klagenfurt, Austria. It was the twentieth anniversary of the event this year.
An official sits on a swan in order to count it. Image copyright Toby Melville/ Reuters
Image caption Officials record cygnet and swan numbers during the annual census of the Queen's swans along the River Thames near Chertsey, in England. The event, known as "Swan Upping", dates from the twelfth century.
A soldier walks on the shores of Montesinos beach, which is covered in plastic. Image copyright Ricardo Rojas/ Reuters
Image caption A soldier walks on the shores of Montesinos beach, which is covered in plastic and other debris, during a cleanup in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.
People depicting pregnant US president Donald Trump attend a protest at Senate Square. Image copyright Ints Kalnins/ Reuters
Image caption Protesters dressed as pregnant versions of US president Donald Trump parade around Senate Square in Helsinki. They wanted to support women's reproductive rights as Mr Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin met in the Finnish city.
People in hazardous material protective suits collect an item in Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury, Britain Image copyright Hannah McKay/ Reuters
Image caption A team wearing hazmat suits collects an item in Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury, Britain. Police are continuing to hunt for a contaminated container which they believe was handled by a couple who were poisoned by the nerve agent Novichok.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

