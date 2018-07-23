The dried parks and parched lawns of Britain
- 23 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
This summer many of the UK's outdoor spaces have turned from lush green to a dry, yellow-brown.
These images from the past week demonstrate the dramatic impact that the heatwave is having on the British landscape.
All photographs subject to copyright.