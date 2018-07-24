In pictures: wildfires devastate Greek region
- 24 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Wildfires in Greece's Attica region have killed nearly 50 people.
Most of the victims were trapped in the village of Mati, 40km (25 miles) north-east of Athens, and died either in their homes or their cars. This village in the Rafina region is popular with tourists.
All photographs subject to copyright.