Your pictures: Reading
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "reading".
Prema Kakade
Prema Kakade: "In 1940s India, girls often weren't educated. This photograph is dedicated to my mother-in-law, a self-taught lady, who learned to read and write the English language with the help of an English to Marathi dictionary by her side."
Simon Ruff
Simon Ruff: "A relaxing read with the right accessories."
Daniel Kerley
Daniel Kerley's photo shows that a stack of books can provide a comfortable spot for a mini-figure
Graham Bolton
Graham Bolton: "A chance photo taken while having lunch behind St Paul's, also known as the Actors' Church, in Covent Garden a couple of years ago. The man was busy with his paper and the bear was obviously interested in what he was doing."
Sabiya Ali
Sabiya Ali: "Casual reading before the sun goes down."
George Austen
George Austen: "My two children Katie and Adam reading books in the local park."
Christopher Hoyle
Christopher Hoyle: "Suddenly on holiday I was greeted by the sight of my wife Gill (who is very short-sighted) reading a book at very close range with part of a face on the cover. By pure chance her face was a similar size to the image on the cover and the superimposition is just wonderful."
Dipin Augustine
Dipin Augustine: "I am so thankful my son adores my mum. She is an amazing grandma, and when my son is with her, nothing else in the world matters to her. She is his best friend and the best grandmother."
kouloughli lamine
Kouloughli Lamine said, "This old lady in Marrakech, Morocco, was proposing to read the fortune of passers-by in her game of cards."