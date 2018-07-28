Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Lucy Nicholson/ Reuters Image caption Donald Trump supporter Gregg Donovan stands on the president's vandalised star on the Hollywood Walk in Los Angeles, California.

Image copyright Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Image caption Humboldt penguins cool off in the pool at Penguin Beach at London Zoo in Regent's Park, London, as the heatwave continues across the UK.

Image copyright ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/ AFP Image caption A man holds his son as a wildfire burns in Rafina, near Athens. At least 80 people died, meaning the fire is thought to be the deadliest on record in Greece.

Image copyright SERGEI ILNITSKY/ EPA Image caption Women stand near a classic Jaguar car during the GUM-rally race in Moscow, Russia, where rare Soviet models of the 1930s to the 1970s are driven around the city.

Image copyright Shamil Zhumatov/ Reuters Image caption A long exposure photograph shows stars and meteor trails above the mountains of Tien Shan, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Image copyright Hannah McKay Image caption A sunbather lays on the dry grass in St James's Park, in central London. On Thursday, the hottest day of the year so far, temperatures hit 35.1C in Wisley, Surrey.

Image copyright David Hecker/ Getty Images Image caption Petty officer first class Antonio Weber kisses his girlfriend Laura aboard the Navy ship Hessen upon its return to port in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. The ship was returning from a six-month mission, which partly involved protecting the US aircraft carrier USS Truman.

Image copyright NADEEM KHAWER/ EPA Image caption Supporters of Imran Khan celebrate in Hyderabad, Pakistan. The former cricketer has claimed victory in Pakistan's election, amid accusations of vote rigging by rivals. His PTI party is still expected to fall short of an overall majority, so it would have to seek coalition partners in order to form a government.

Image copyright Jose Luis Gonzalez/ Reuters Image caption Forensic workers prepare to bury unclaimed bodies in a mass grave at San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.