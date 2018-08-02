Your pictures: Splash of colour
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "splash of colour".
john brown
John Brown: "A friend owns a collection of frogs which he allows me to photograph. We allow the frogs to do pretty much anything they want with the props we use on the day."
Wayne Rathbone
Wayne Rathbone: "A Namibian lady from the Himba people covered in Otjize paste, a mixture of butterfat and ochre pigment. The paste is used to protect her skin against the hot sun."
Peter Ellis
Peter Ellis: "These flamboyant flamingos were photographed at The National Zoological Gardens of South Africa in Pretoria."
Cally Stephens
Cally Stephens: "The Red Arrows at the Royal Naval Air Station in Yeovilton this year."
Che Meriales
Che Meriales; "This photo was taken from across the Saint Lawrence River during the Montreal Fireworks Festival on a hot summer night. Silhouetted against the smoke is the Jacques Cartier Bridge, which was closed to traffic. You can actually walk up and watch the fireworks up close and personal."
Brian Morris
Brian Morris: "Radishes on sale at a Sunday farmers' market in New York."
Louisa Purvis
Louisa Purvis: "A novice monk has a bit of fun at the Hsinbyume Pagoda in Mandalay, Myanmar, providing a splash of colour against the brilliant white stonework."
David Hunter
David Hunter: "The remnants of a rainbow add a splash of colour to this monolithic apartment building in South Melbourne, Australia."
Daniel Furon
Daniel Furon: "A submarine sits on a splash of dyes."
John Allen
John Allen: "I had taken several still life shots of these tulips over a number of days. When the petals began to fall, they told a very different story. They still had those bright colours, now mixed with the sense of things passing, of time moving on."
Les Golding
Les Golding captured this life float in a bright blue pool.