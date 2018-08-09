Your pictures: Skies

  • 9 August 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "skies".

  • A rainbow over the festival Sally Walton

    Sally Walton: "The reward for some stormy weather at the Womad world music festival in Wiltshire last month."

  • A pink tinged sky in Lapland Becky Dolan

    "I've never seen more magical skies than in Kittila, Finnish Lapland," says Becky Dolan. "The peace and the beauty in those four hours of daylight is incredible."

  • A church on top of a hill with the backdrop of a stormy sky Vinopa Sivakumar

    Vinopa Sivakumar: "A storm was brewing in Hellnar, Iceland."

  • The sky out of a plane window Paul Durkin

    Paul Durkin took this photo over Cyprus: "One sunset, a quick snap during the flight and a cool moon."

  • A piece of art looking like a blank canvas Jean Panepinto

    Jean Panepinto took this picture of a blank sky behind a sculpture at the US-Canada border in British Columbia.

  • Four skyscrapers from below Martin Rosen

    "The skies over San Francisco have become quite dramatic with the addition of some new skyscrapers at Mission and Fremont St," says Martin Rosen.

  • A girl looks up at the sky with her tennis racket Libby Cooper

    Anyone for tennis? This bright blue sky was captured by Libby Cooper.

  • Birds fly over the sea as a Jeep travels along Pauline Parmee

    Birds disturbed by a vehicle fly up into the sky over a beach in Filim, Oman, in this picture by Pauline Parmee.

  • Stars and orange sky over Arizona. Douglas Taylor

    Douglas Taylor: "This image of the summer night skies came about while chasing a lightning storm in southern Arizona. The passing thunderstorm moved south towards the border and the night skies began to clear overhead, unveiling the Milky Way alongside the distant storm."

  • A pink sky in South Africa Adam Davadoss

    Adam Davadoss spotted this pink sky over Cape Town, South Africa.

  • Three motorcycles in the air Adam Lord

    And finally, a motorcycle stunt team perform against a cloudy blue sky, in this photo by Adam Lord. The next theme is "coffee time" and the deadline for your entries is 14 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

More on this story