Your pictures: Skies
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "skies".
-
Sally Walton
Sally Walton: "The reward for some stormy weather at the Womad world music festival in Wiltshire last month."
-
Becky Dolan
"I've never seen more magical skies than in Kittila, Finnish Lapland," says Becky Dolan. "The peace and the beauty in those four hours of daylight is incredible."
-
Vinopa Sivakumar
Vinopa Sivakumar: "A storm was brewing in Hellnar, Iceland."
-
Paul Durkin
Paul Durkin took this photo over Cyprus: "One sunset, a quick snap during the flight and a cool moon."
-
Jean Panepinto
Jean Panepinto took this picture of a blank sky behind a sculpture at the US-Canada border in British Columbia.
-
Martin Rosen
"The skies over San Francisco have become quite dramatic with the addition of some new skyscrapers at Mission and Fremont St," says Martin Rosen.
-
Libby Cooper
Anyone for tennis? This bright blue sky was captured by Libby Cooper.
-
Pauline Parmee
Birds disturbed by a vehicle fly up into the sky over a beach in Filim, Oman, in this picture by Pauline Parmee.
-
Douglas Taylor
Douglas Taylor: "This image of the summer night skies came about while chasing a lightning storm in southern Arizona. The passing thunderstorm moved south towards the border and the night skies began to clear overhead, unveiling the Milky Way alongside the distant storm."
-
Adam Davadoss
Adam Davadoss spotted this pink sky over Cape Town, South Africa.
-
Adam Lord
And finally, a motorcycle stunt team perform against a cloudy blue sky, in this photo by Adam Lord. The next theme is "coffee time" and the deadline for your entries is 14 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.