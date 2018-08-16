Your pictures: Coffee time
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "coffee time".
Olive Dean
Olive Dean: "I did this series on coffee about three years ago using mundane kitchen paraphernalia, paper filters, stirrers and loose ground coffee. The materials are placed directly on photographic paper, solar exposed and then fixed. I still make coffee using paper filters and enjoy it every morning - no fancy machines for me."
Cathie Millar
Cathie Millar: "Coffee work of art at a small, local coffee shop in Chiang Mai, Thailand."
Daniel Idoine
Daniel Idoine: "This was taken in Hay Coffee Stand in Kagoshima, Japan. The owner weighs the coffee and water precisely. The water is then poured over the beans at the right temperature and dropped through at exactly the right speed to make sure the flavour is consistent every time. This is a place to go to if you want a modern equivalent of Japanese tea ceremony but not if you are running to catch a bus."
john sorensen
John Sorensen: "Never too busy for a cup of coffee, this Amish man leads his horses to be hitched for the day's work while drinking a hot cup, near Grabill, Indiana."
Riddhi Debh
Riddhi Debh: "'I pick coffee seeds. They have given me a place to stay. I have two kids. They are very naughty,' says smiling Kurni. 'Who else is there?' I ask. 'Nobody else, my husband has died in a bus accident.'"
Elena Romantseva
Elena Romantseva: "Yesterday happened to be my favourite cup's last coffee time. It was a beautiful morning near the Neva River that flows through Saint Petersburg, Russia."
Geppetto Price
Geppetto Price: "After arriving at our hostel in Salento, Colombia, we went on a little tour of the owner's farm. They showed us how the beans grew, when and how to pick them and more importantly how to roast them. Here is a picture of the beans being roasted. After this, they were ground and we had the freshest coffee ever."
Mike Blackadder
Mike Blackadder: "In Cuba, we were sitting upstairs in a Havana coffee shop when these two appeared on the other side of a narrow street."
Caroline Gibson
Caroline Gibson: "Coffee Eritrean style: a pottery jug filled with water, boiled over hot coals, with ground coffee, ginger and various herbs added. Mesh is then inserted in the spout of a hand-thrown jug, and coffee is poured. Sugar is added to taste, and milk not an option. It took 20 minutes and we watched the ebb and flow of people in the market around us - best coffee stop ever."
Marianne Louw
Marianne Louw: "A farm stall cafe in West Coast, South Africa."
Muna Hassan
Muna Hassan: "Tania's Teahouse in Dubai. When you don't bother removing the stencil because you're worried you might take a sip before getting the satisfactory picture."
vytautas neimantas
And finally Vytautas Neimantas captures branches reflected in a black coffee. The next theme is "windows" and the deadline for your entries is 21 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.