In pictures: Bird Photographer of the Year

  • 22 August 2018

These vibrant pink flamingos triumphed over pictures of diving gannets and hungry robins.

  • American flamingos squabbling Pedro Jarque/ BPOY

    This winning image by Peruvian photographer Pedro Jarque is called Black Friday because it reminds him of the scrums on the infamous shopping day. This group of American flamingos were frozen mid-squabble in a sanctuary in Madrid.

  • An Anhinga raising its head from under the water Petr Bambousek/ BPOY

    “During a trip to the Pantanal region of Brazil, I was in a boat when I noticed a hunting anhinga,” Petr Bambousek, who won the Best Portfolio category, says. “Sensing an opportunity, I asked the boatman to slow down and position the boat so that the bird would be backlit.”

  • The eye of a Western crowned-pigeon David Easton/ BPOY

    David Easton's image was taken at Singapore’s Jurong Bird Park and shows a western crowned-pigeon. “I wanted to capture the bright sun illuminating its crown of feathers,” he says. “But I had to wait a while until the pigeon turned its head. The birds are quite jumpy, so a fast shutter speed was required.”

  • Northern Gannets diving for fish RICHARD SHUCKSMITH/ BPOY

    "This day, I was out with a friend on his boat taking images using a large, specially made dome port for half-in, half-out shots at sea," says Richard Shucksmith. He captured these northern gannets diving for fishery discards in Scottish waters.

  • A common ostrich standing atop a sand dune. Salvador Colvée/ BPOY

    Salvador Colvée was walking through the dunes of the Namib-Naukluft National Park, in Namibia, looking for oryx antelopes, when he saw this common ostrich isolated in a “sea” of dunes. “I decided to take the picture of it in this harsh environment in such an isolated place,” he says.

  • A Little Egret silhouetted against a dark sky Sienna Anderson/ BPOY

    This little egret was captured soaring over the Isle of Wight by British photographer Sienna Anderson. She visited the same spot three times over the course of a week in order to capture this shot of the bird silhouetted against the near-black sky.

  • A Red-necked Phalarope on top of the surface of water Saverio Gatto/ bpoy

    Saverio Gatto captured this red-necked phalarope preening on the surface of the water.

  • A European Robin pulls a worm out of the group Nikos Bukas/ BPOY

    Some time ago, Nikos Bukas noticed that ploughed soil attracted robins during the winter, when they feed on the worms and invertebrates brought to the surface. This February, as he was preparing his potato field in Ekklisoxori, north-west Greece, he placed a worm next to his fork and attracted this robin with a tasty meal.

  • A Great Crested Grebe preens on the surface of water Johan Carlberg/ BPOY

    Young Bird Photographer of the Year Johan Carlberg set his alarm at 03:00 to snap this picture from the side of a lake in his hometown of Stockholm. A great crested grebe caught his eye and he captured it preening among the golden morning waters.