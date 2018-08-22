And finally an image of a dog staring out of the window of a Severn Valley Railway train in the Midlands, by Jason Shrubb. The next theme is "festival fun" and the deadline for your entries is 28 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.