Week in pictures: 18 - 24 August 2018

  • 25 August 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

An Archbishop"s hat is seen on a chair during Mass at the Pastoral Congress at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Ireland Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/ Reuters
Image caption An Archbishop's hat is left on a chair during Mass at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Ireland. The event will culminate with a Mass led by Pope Francis.
A child plays on a seat during a Make America Great Again rally. Image copyright Leah Millis/ Reuters
Image caption A child plays on a seat during a Make America Great Again rally for US President Donald Trump in Charleston, West Virginia.
A helicopter takes part in a dynamic display. Image copyright SERGEI ILNITSKY/ EPA
Image caption A Kamov Ka-52 Alligator helicopter takes part in a military display on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia.
Young Rohingya refugees enjoy a ride on a carousel during Eid Al-Adha festival celebrations. Image copyright DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/ Getty Images
Image caption Young Rohingya refugees enjoy a ride on a carousel during Eid Al-Adha festival celebrations at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
A woman walks through a collapsed mosque in Sembalun in Lombok island, Indonesia Image copyright Ulet Ifansasti/ Getty Images
Image caption A woman walks past a collapsed mosque on Lombok island, Indonesia. Thousands of residents remain stranded as they struggle to recover from earthquakes which have claimed the lives of more than 450 people in recent weeks. At least 10 more people were killed after tremors shook the region on Sunday.
University of Hawaii at Manoa students push trolleys around a supermarket. Image copyright Kat Wade/ Getty Images
Image caption Students push supplies around an empty supermarket in Honolulu, Hawaii. The shelves were ransacked by people preparing for Hurricane Lane, which was downgraded to a category four storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph (249km/h), but officials warn it is still close to category five strength.
Soyoka Hanawa of Japan in action on the balance beam. Image copyright Cathal Mcnaughton/ Reuters
Image caption Gymnast Soyoka Hanawa of Japan performs on the balance beam at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during a visit to the Alexander Dennis bus manufacturer. Image copyright Jane Barlow/ PA
Image caption To promote his policy of supporting British manufacturing, UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits the Alexander Dennis bus manufacturer in Falkirk, Scotland.
A Cowboy pushes a herd of cattle amidst dust. Image copyright Jose Luis Gonzalez
Image caption A cowboy pushes a herd of cattle in the municipality of Guadalupe in the Juarez Valley, Mexico.
South Korean dancer Kimin Kim from the St. Petersburg Ballet Theatre group performs. Image copyright ANDY RAIN/ EPA
Image caption South Korean dancer Kimin Kim from the St. Petersburg Ballet Theatre group performs Swan Lake ahead of the opening night at the London Coliseum.

