Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/ Reuters Image caption An Archbishop's hat is left on a chair during Mass at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Ireland. The event will culminate with a Mass led by Pope Francis.

Image copyright Leah Millis/ Reuters Image caption A child plays on a seat during a Make America Great Again rally for US President Donald Trump in Charleston, West Virginia.

Image copyright SERGEI ILNITSKY/ EPA Image caption A Kamov Ka-52 Alligator helicopter takes part in a military display on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia.

Image copyright DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/ Getty Images Image caption Young Rohingya refugees enjoy a ride on a carousel during Eid Al-Adha festival celebrations at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Image copyright Ulet Ifansasti/ Getty Images Image caption A woman walks past a collapsed mosque on Lombok island, Indonesia. Thousands of residents remain stranded as they struggle to recover from earthquakes which have claimed the lives of more than 450 people in recent weeks. At least 10 more people were killed after tremors shook the region on Sunday.

Image copyright Kat Wade/ Getty Images Image caption Students push supplies around an empty supermarket in Honolulu, Hawaii. The shelves were ransacked by people preparing for Hurricane Lane, which was downgraded to a category four storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph (249km/h), but officials warn it is still close to category five strength.

Image copyright Cathal Mcnaughton/ Reuters Image caption Gymnast Soyoka Hanawa of Japan performs on the balance beam at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Image copyright Jane Barlow/ PA Image caption To promote his policy of supporting British manufacturing, UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits the Alexander Dennis bus manufacturer in Falkirk, Scotland.

Image copyright Jose Luis Gonzalez Image caption A cowboy pushes a herd of cattle in the municipality of Guadalupe in the Juarez Valley, Mexico.

Image copyright ANDY RAIN/ EPA Image caption South Korean dancer Kimin Kim from the St. Petersburg Ballet Theatre group performs Swan Lake ahead of the opening night at the London Coliseum.

