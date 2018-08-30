Portraits celebrate Britain's diversity in 2018

The British Journal of Photography has announced the winners for this year's Portrait of Britain, an exhibition celebrating diversity.

From 1 September, the 100 winning portraits, chosen from more than 13,000 submissions, will be exhibited on digital screens in stations, shopping centres, High Streets, and at Heathrow Airport.

Here are 15, with words from the photographers.

Tumise, by Christoph Soeder

Image copyright Christoph Soeder

"Tumise is a bodybuilding champion who won the British National Bodybuilding Federation 'Teens' competition in 2017. This portrait is from Clear-Cut, a series showing customers at a barbershop in Newport, Wales.

"It is fascinating to me how imposing a certain uniformity amplifies the sitter's individuality."

Shannon, by Samuel McElwee

Image copyright Samuel McElwee

"When we are constantly told by the media that we as a nation have an uncertain future ahead of us, sometimes you just need to laugh.

"In this case it was because of a nine-week-old pug puppy, who surprised Shannon."

Night Watch at Salmon Farm, by Euan Myles

Image copyright Euan Myles

"Daniel (left) travelled from Nigeria to the north-west of Scotland to fulfil his dream of working as a marine biologist.

"It is one of the wildest and wettest parts of the UK but he has fallen in love with the area and plans to stay."

Roxy Gore, by Joe Lang

Image copyright Joe Lang

"I spotted Roxy at Dreamland amusement park during Margate Pride.

"She was dressed to kill. We chatted briefly about her dress. And after that, she was happy to be photographed."

Jessica, Tipi Valley, Wales, by Richard Jinman

Image copyright Richard Jinman

"I photographed Jessica during a week-long stay in Tipi Valley, a Welsh eco-community.

"A devoted fan of The Lord of the Rings, Jessica told me she hunts squirrels and rabbits with her bow and arrow.

"'Don't wander off into the woods,' she said. 'People sometimes disappear.'"

Tika, by Nirish Shakya

Image copyright Nirish Shakya

"Every year, Nepalese people around the world celebrate Dashain by receiving blessings and red tika from elders. It is customary for the family to pose for a picture with tika smudged on their foreheads.

"I took this family portrait to show the diversity of families, traditions and cultures in Britain."

Sea Change - Part 8, by Lee Brodhurst-Hooper

Image copyright Lee Brodhurst-Hooper

"I met this young couple by chance and photographed them for a series about the changing face of Folkestone[, Kent]."

Felicia, by John Davis

Image copyright John Davis

"Felicia has been our cleaner and friend for the last 10 years. We often speak about Felicia's life in Ghana and I wanted to photograph her wearing traditional clothes.

"I was blown away by her beauty and presence, which I hope this image captures."

Asma, by Sophie Green

Image copyright Sophie Green

"Asma, a member of an all-female Muslim basketball team, is pictured with some of her teammates.

"They are part of a worldwide campaign that is urging the International Basketball Federation to lift the ban on religious headgear in elite sports."

Diran Adebayo in front of a portrait of Sir Christopher Wren (An Ordinary Commoner) Oxford, by Rory Carnegie

Image copyright Rory Carnegie

"Diran is a British writer who wrote a very moving novel about a young black man who studied at Oxford.

"I made this portrait of Diran, who was himself a student at Oxford, as part of an initiative to encourage people other than white males to apply to study at the university."

What a colourful life, by Maraya Gibbs

Image copyright Maraya Gibbs

"This wonderful lady is my aunt. An East End girl, she has lived a life as colourful as her hair.

"Although she has endured many hard times and lived through wartime Britain, I never hear her complain. She is full of smiles and humour and I wanted to capture this."

Rehabilitating Roy's Parrot, by Alexander Flemming

Image copyright Alexander Flemming

"Roy had an African grey parrot on his back when I saw him on a beach in Devon. He and his wife were on holiday with two of these birds, which they rescued, and their dog.

"As part of the rehabilitation process, the birds are taken out in cages, giving them access to the open sea air."

Simon, by Eliska Kyselkova

Image copyright Eliska Kyselkova

"I photographed Simon for Pylot magazine's Family issue. He passed away a few days before the magazine launched."

In the Job Centre, by Andrea Zvadova

Image copyright Andrea Zvadova

"Nan was born with albinism. She has become my muse."

Women from the Pakistani diaspora, by Maryam Wahid

Image copyright Maryam Wahid

"A self-portrait representing the style of women who migrated to Great Britain from Pakistan.

"This image is from a project about the country's South Asian diaspora."

