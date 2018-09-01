Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Kim Hong-Ji/ Reuters Image caption A bride and groom check their phones during their mass wedding ceremony organised by the Unification Church in Gapyeong, South Korea. Some 1,000 couples were married on Monday, while another 3,000 couples renewed their vows.

Image copyright TANNEN MAURY/ EPA Image caption The final touches are made to a memorial for singer Aretha Franklin outside the Detroit church where her body was put on public view ahead of her funeral in the city on Friday

Image copyright JOSE JORDAN/ AFP Image caption A reveller is pelted with tomatoes as she participates in the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain

Image copyright Chris Trotman/ Getty Images Image caption Tennis great Serena Williams, who was told she was not allowed to wear a black catsuit at the US Open, played her second-round match in a tutu.

Image copyright VALENTIN FLAURAUD/ EPA Image caption Paragliders create a colourful spectacle above Switzerland's Lake Geneva after taking off in a large group as part of a freestyle acrobatic show.

Image copyright STR/ AFP Image caption Two farmers dry corn harvested in Tancheng, China.

Image copyright Hannah McKay/ Reuters Image caption Pope Francis's visit to the Republic of Ireland - the first by a pope to the country since 1979 - brought people out on to the streets in Dublin.

Image copyright Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images Image caption A blackcap is released after being ringed at an observatory on England's Kent coast. Bird ringers collect information on age, weight and sex and pass the information on to the British Trust for Ornithology.

Image copyright NEIL HALL/ EPA Image caption Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, where more than a million people attended the two-day celebration of Caribbean heritage.

Image copyright Leah Millis/ Reuters Image caption US President Donald Trump pretends to throw a red card at members of the news media after Fifa president Gianni Infantino presented him with the card, which is normally used to issue sanctions to footballers.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.