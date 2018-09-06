Your pictures: Wildlife

  • 6 September 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "wildlife".

  • Two chimpanzees on a pier Gunther De Bruyne

    Gunther de Bruyne: "This portrait of Bornean orangutans was made in the Tanjung Puting National Park in Indonesia. The national park is known for this critically endangered species. However, habitat destruction by logging and mining (most of it illegal) keeps on lowering the numbers of this magnificent great ape."

  • A group of flamingos in the water Noora Neiroukh

    Noora Neiroukh: "Some flamingos lurk in a pond at the African Lion Safari in Ontario, Canada, in the overcast midday. I have always been fascinated by flamingos as they are so intriguing in their behaviour. Their vibrant feathers contrast beautifully with the dark foliage behind them and cast reflections in the water."

  • An owl mid-flight Souraya Morrison

    Souraya Morrison: "I got this shot of a barn owl in flight at the World of Wings birds of prey centre in Cumbernauld, [North Lanarkshire], whilst participating in a photography course."

  • A zebra's eye close up Richard Derwent

    Richard Derwent: "The sadness there seemed to be in this zebra's eyes made me wonder what its life had been like."

  • A moth lands on a stone Gordon Henderson

    Gordon Henderson: "I took this picture of a moth whilst watching the sunset on top of Binny Craig in Ecclesmachan, West Lothian, Scotland. Surprised the moth stayed still long enough for me to take this shot, I took a few others from different angles but this one shows the most detail in the best light."

  • The back of a swan with its feathers Robyn Adams

    Robyn Adams: "This is a part of a series I did recently on swans, all taken on a coastal walking route near Havant, Hampshire."

  • A puffin on the shore Carol Moore

    Carol Moore: "A puffin basking in the afternoon sun on the cliffs of Great Saltee Island, St George's Channel, off the southern coast of County Wexford, in [the Republic of] Ireland."

  • A highland cow sits by the coast lucy graham

    Lucy Graham: "A lazy afternoon for this highland cow, enjoying the view over to Skye, Scotland."

  • A spider emerging from a leaf Mridul Panda

    Mridul Panda: "A tiny beautiful spider is roaming around his shelter and I captured this photo of him in the forest of Jajpur, India."

  • A mother tiger and her cubs Prashant Singh

    And finally an image by Prashant Singh. The next theme is "on ice" and the deadline for your entries is 11 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story