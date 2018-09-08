Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Carl de Souza/ AFP Image caption Korubo Isolado stands in the crumbling Indian Museum complex, which was gutted by fire on Sunday. Since 2006, several indigenous families have been living in shacks around the dilapidated Indian Museum building, which they want to turn into Rio's first native academic institution. They witnessed the fire first-hand.

Image copyright Abhishek N. Chinnappa/ Reuters Image caption An activist celebrates after the Supreme Court's verdict to decriminalise gay sex in India. The ruling overturns a 2013 judgement which upheld a colonial-era law, under which gay sex was categorised as an "unnatural offence".

Image copyright Cristobal Saavedra Escobar/ Reuters Image caption The Villarrica Volcano, seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. The 2,840m (9,320ft) high Villarrica is an active volcano with a lava lake in its crater.

Image copyright Johannes Eisele/AFP Image caption Children line up for a flag-raising ceremony on their first day back at school after the summer holidays in Shanghai, China.

Image copyright Victoria Jones/ PA Image caption A Wonka bar from the remake of the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory film (1997) is exhibited at the BFI IMAX in central London.

Image copyright Kelly Sullivan/ Getty Images Image caption Two guests enjoy themselves at a sweet-themed museum in San Francisco, USA.

Image copyright Carl Court/Getty Images Image caption A woman walks along a road which was heavily damaged after a powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides and widespread disruption.

Image copyright Armend Nimani/AFP Image caption A Kosovan woman has her face painted during a traditional wedding ceremony. As part of a near-extinct tradition, the young women of her community have their faces painted in many layers of colour, with golden circles added to symbolise the cycles of life.

Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/ Reuters Image caption Deer rest in front of the Papal cross at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Image copyright Dinuka Liyanawatte/ Reuters Image caption Supporters of the former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa hold candles during an anti-government protest in Colombo. Rajapaksa, who leads the country's joint opposition, was ousted in 2015 amid allegations of human rights abuses. Rajapaksa and his family deny any wrongdoing.

