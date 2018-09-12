In Pictures

Capturing life on the coast of Britain

  • 12 September 2018

During this June's Seafarers Awareness Week, the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society charity challenged the nation's photographers to illustrate Britain's relationship with the sea.

The entries are in and the winning images celebrate Britain's proud maritime heritage - its merchant ships, fishermen, coast, harbours and ports. Here is a selection of shots which capture the ultimate sea views.

A ship is capsized against a long wooden pier at Cart Gap, Norfolk Image copyright Chris Herring
Image caption In his winning image, Chris Herring captured this yacht which ran aground in calm weather at Cart Gap, Norfolk. He called his image "Fighting to the End".
The Seaham lighthouse is surrounded by waves and the sea Image copyright Owen Humphreys
Image caption This image by Owen Humphreys sees the Seaham lighthouse in County Durham being bombarded by huge waves.
Two fishermen on board the Guardian Angell boat in the Shetlands Image copyright Gareth Easton
Image caption Photographer Gareth Easton captured Lee Odie catching whitefish in his trawler, the Guardian Angell, 30 miles (48km) out to sea from Shetland.
A fisherman looks out over a lighthouse on the coast of Anglesey in North Wales Image copyright Rob Amsbury
Image caption The South Stack Lighthouse on Anglesey in North Wales is the subject of this image by Rob Amsbury called "Clear Communications".
A woman has an early morning swim in the sea with cliffs behind her Image copyright Teri Pengilley
Image caption Lucy Sims, 13, swims at 05:00 off the coast of Dover. She is one of the "Sea Gals" - six girls aged 13 or 14 who swam the English Channel as a relay team in July. Teri Pengilley captured Lucy swimming the first leg, which left from Samphire Hoe beach.
A view under the Old Pier in Aberdour, Fife, Scotland. Image copyright Craig Scott
Image caption Craig Scott's photograph was taken underneath the Old Pier in Aberdour, Fife, from the rocky beach.
A ship in the Bay of Biscay off the Western coast of France Image copyright John Roberts
Image caption This boat, the Green Isle, is fishing for tuna in the Bay of Biscay off the western coast of France. John Roberts shot the Irish boat at dawn.
Two fishermen look out to sea Image copyright Dave Agnelli
Image caption Dave Agnelli photographed this two-man crew, off the coast of Guernsey, on board the Amy Blue fishing trawler.
A ship lies at Clift Sound beach Image copyright Ian Reid
Image caption The Fruitful Bow was a fishing boat from Whalsay, Shetland Islands. Photographer Ian Reid says the boat was towed to Clift Sound beach near the village of Scalloway for restoration in the 1980s, but "it never happened and it has just laid there since".

All photographs subject to copyright.

