In Pictures

Week in pictures: 15 - 21 September 2018

  • 22 September 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Members of Mexico's Marines participate in the destruction of drugs Image copyright DAVID GUZMAN/ EPA
Image caption Mexican Marines walk away from a fire they'd started to destroy seized supplies of cocaine, marijuana and psychoactive pills in Acapulco.
The crowd of spectators dance under sparks. Image copyright Matthias Oesterle/ Shutterstock
Image caption A group dances under a shower of fireworks during the Santa Tecla festival in Sitges, Spain.
A transgender woman waits backstage. Image copyright Francis Mascarenhas/ Reuters
Image caption A woman waits backstage before performing at an event to raise money for the transgender community in Mumbai, India.
Team Koapman of the Netherlands competes in the men's club championship Image copyright NIC BOTHMA/ EPA
Image caption Team Koapman of the Netherlands competes at the Tug-of-War World Championships in Cape Town, South Africa. Around 1,100 athletes from 20 different countries compete across the categories.
Horses stand on display at The Museum of Horse Culture in Jiangyin city. Image copyright Aleksandar Plavevski/ EPA
Image caption Two horses stand in their stalls at The Museum of Horse Culture in Jiangyin city, near Wuxi, China. The museum houses 47 breeds of horses from more than 30 countries and has won the Guinness World Record for the club with the largest collection of horses in the world.
North Koreans perform during an event, as part of the Inter-Korean summit, at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang Image copyright PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / EPA
Image caption North Koreans perform during an event celebrating the meeting of the president of South Korea and the leader of North Korea at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang.
Philippe Gillet gives chicken to his alligator Ali Image copyright Stephane Mahe/ Reuters
Image caption Philippe Gillet, 67, lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators at his home near Nantes, France. Here, in his living room, he feeds his alligator Ali some chicken.
A ballet dancer practises in the sunshine at the Southbank skatepark in London. Image copyright Kirsty O'Connor/ PA
Image caption A ballet dancer practises in the sunshine at the Southbank skatepark in London.
A man participates in the Diawa Irish Pairs sea angling event Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/ Reuters
Image caption A man participates in the Diawa Irish Pairs sea angling event in windy conditions on the Dingle Peninsula in Ireland.
Model Madeline Stuart is prepared backstage before the Colleen Morris presentation Image copyright Hannah McKay/ Reuters
Image caption Model Madeline Stuart, who has Down's syndrome, has the final touches put to her make-up before walking down the catwalk at London Fashion Week.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

