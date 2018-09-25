Harvest Moon: Spectacular images from across the UK
People across the UK have been taking pictures of a super bright moon as it appeared larger than usual.
Hughbluesky/Weather Watchers
The Harvest Moon is the name given to the first full moon that takes place closest to the Autumn equinox, when the equator is almost directly in line with the centre of the sun. This shot was taken in Aberkenfig, Wales.
Colsmith/Weather Watchers
Clouds parted to reveal a glowing Harvest Moon in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.
Andrew Sharpe
The moon can appear orange when it is close to the horizon. Andrew Sharpe captured it as it rose behind Ely Cathedral.
Navigatio/Weather Watchers
This photo was taken in Waterloo, London.
Pop-Pops/Weather Watchers
This was the scene over Mumbles Lighthouse in Swansea.
Lou/Weather Watchers
Lou captured the Harvest Moon rising over Torrington, Devon.
Graham/Weather Watchers
Graham took this picture as it rose over Wigan.