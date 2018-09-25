Harvest Moon: Spectacular images from across the UK

  • 25 September 2018

People across the UK have been taking pictures of a super bright moon as it appeared larger than usual.

  • Harvest Moon in Aberkenfig, Wales Hughbluesky/Weather Watchers

    The Harvest Moon is the name given to the first full moon that takes place closest to the Autumn equinox, when the equator is almost directly in line with the centre of the sun. This shot was taken in Aberkenfig, Wales.

  • Harvest Moon in Scarborough Colsmith/Weather Watchers

    Clouds parted to reveal a glowing Harvest Moon in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

  • Harvest Moonrise behind Ely Cathedral Andrew Sharpe

    The moon can appear orange when it is close to the horizon. Andrew Sharpe captured it as it rose behind Ely Cathedral.

  • Harvest Moon over Waterloo in London. Navigatio/Weather Watchers

    This photo was taken in Waterloo, London.

  • Harvest Moon over Mumbles Lighthouse, Swansea Pop-Pops/Weather Watchers

    This was the scene over Mumbles Lighthouse in Swansea.

  • The Harvest Moon rising over Torrington, Devon Lou/Weather Watchers

    Lou captured the Harvest Moon rising over Torrington, Devon.

  • Harvest Moon over Wigan Graham/Weather Watchers

    Graham took this picture as it rose over Wigan.