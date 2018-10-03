Architectural Photography Awards 2018 shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the Architectural Photography Awards 2018 has been revealed.

Entries came from 47 countries, with the overall winner to be announced on 30 November.

James Timberlake, one of the judges, said: "I've had so much fun and so enjoyed looking at these images and soaking them in - some incredible work."

Buildings in Use category

Image copyright Omer Kanipak / APA18 Image caption The Hive, designed by Wolfgang Buttress, at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, south-west London, by Omer Kanipak

Image copyright Aldo Amoretti / APA18 Image caption Azur Arena, designed by Auer Weber architects, in Antibes, France, by Aldo Amoretti

Image copyright Brad Feinknopf / APA18 Image caption Auburn University, Alabama, by Brad Feinknopf

Image copyright Ryan Koopmans / APA18 Image caption A Soviet-era sanatorium, designed by Kalashniko, with a stray dog and rubbish, in Tskaltubo, Georgia, by Ryan Koopmans

Image copyright Laurian Ghinitoiu / APA18 Image caption Vantablack Pavilion, designed by Asif Khan, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, by Laurian Ghinitoiu

Image copyright Marius Liutkevicius / APA18 Image caption An block of flats in Yaiza, Lanzarote, Spain, by Marius Liutkevicius

Exterior category

Image copyright B.R.S.Sreenag / APA18 Image caption The perforated concrete skin of VM Estancia, designed by KSM Architecture, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, by B R S Sreenag

Image copyright He Zhenuan / APA18 Image caption The Bank of China Tower, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP, in Ningbo, by He Zhenuan

Image copyright Shao Feng / APA18 Image caption Hong-Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Border Crossing Facility, designed by ECADI, by Shao Feng

Image copyright Pawel Paniczko / APA18 Image caption Long Museum West Bund, designed by Atelier Deshaus, in Shanghai, by Pawel Paniczko

Interior category

Image copyright Roman Robroek / APA18 Image caption A semi-abandoned power station in Kelenfold, Budapest, by Roman Robroek

Image copyright James Newton / APA18 Image caption The Vortex, designed by Foster + Partners, at Bloomberg's European headquarters, in London, by James Newton

Image copyright Andrew Robertson / APA18 Image caption The Ouse Valley viaduct, designed by David Mocatta, in Sussex, by Andrew Robertson

Image copyright Eugeni Pons / APA18 Image caption The Théodore Gouvy Theatre, designed by Dominique Coulon & Associés, in Freyming-Merlebach, France, by Eugeni Pons

Image copyright Suraj Garg / APA18 Image caption The ceiling of Liège-Guillemins station, designed by Santiago Calatrava, in Belgium, by Suraj Garg

Sense of Place category

Image copyright Marco Tagliarino / APA18 Image caption The Piazza Duomo is seen from the Museo del 900's Arengario Balconi, designed by Italo Rota and Fabio Fornasari, in Milan's Palazzo dell'Arengario, by Marco Tagliarino

Image copyright Matthew Portch / APA18 Image caption Prada Marfa, Texas, by artists Elmgreen and Dragset, by Matthew Portch

Image copyright Jeff Eden / APA18 Image caption The Hive, designed by Wolfgang Buttress, at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, south-west London, by Jeff Eden.

Image copyright Ai Qing / APA18 Image caption The Seashore Chapel, designed by Vector Architects, in Qinhuangdao, China, by Ai Qing

Image copyright Zhu Wenqiao / APA18 Image caption Swimmers on the riverside opposite the construction of Raffles City, designed by Safdie Architects, in Chongqing, China, by Zhu Wenqiao

The photos will be exhibited at WAF in Amsterdam from 28 to 30 November.