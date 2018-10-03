Your pictures: Sand

  • 3 October 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "sand".

  • A horse in a desert Andy Higgins

    Andy Higgins: "A horse searches for sustenance in Monument Valley, Arizona. I liked the way the spires, called The Three Sisters, in the background are mirrored by the horse's legs. This was shot on film during a coast to coast road trip across America."

  • A man through a sand-shaped hole Franzi Szymkowiak

    Franzi Szymkowiak: "A picture of my husband, last weekend in Southampton, New York, looking through a self-made tunnel in the sand."

  • A Union Jack flag in a sandcastle Alison Dowd

    Alison Dowd: "Taken in Cornwall, on the beach in St Ives."

  • A sculpture of sand Anupama Gangadharan

    Anupama Gangadharan: "A sculpture at the Sand Sculpture Museum in Mysore, India."

  • A couple walking on the sand Harvey Jones

    Harvey Jones: "These are the Mesquite Sand Dunes in Death Valley, California. This was taken as the Sun was setting, resulting in some dramatic shadows adding a cinematic quality to the landscape. I think the couple in the photo enhanced that even more."

  • Footprints on the sand Frances Valdes

    Frances Valdes: "Evening sun on the sand dunes of the Namib-Naukluft National Park, Namibia."

  • A dog's footprints on the beach Yvonne Sloan

    Yvonne Sloan: "My dog Briadh (Gaelic for beautiful) leaving her footprints in the sand at Dornoch beach, Highlands, Scotland."

  • An aerial view of the beach Sally Gee

    Sally Gee: "This was taken on a recent trip to beautiful Cornwall, from the coastal path looking down on Godrevy beach."

  • An aerial view of sun shades David Hoyle

    David Hoyle: "Sun loungers on Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia."

  • A donkey on the beach Stephen Denning

    Stephen Denning: "Donkey on the sand in Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire. One lone donkey waits on the sand."

  • The pattern of water on the sand Elzbieta Anna Kaminska

    Elzbieta Anna Kaminska: "Shimmering sand at the low tide on Haida Gwaii Island, British Colombia, Canada."

  • A dog amongst the sand on the beach Jessica Kemper

    Jessica Kemper: "We live in one of the windiest and sandiest places on Earth, in the small harbour town of Lüderitz in southern Namibia, at the edge of the Namib desert. This is my dog Skua, chasing tumbling seaweed on a windy day at Sturmvogelbucht beach, just west of the town."

  • A caravan of camels in the desert Alexander Lyth

    And finally an image by Alexander Lyth. The next theme is "sweet things" and the deadline for your entries is 9 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story