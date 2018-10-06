In Pictures

Week in pictures: 29 September - 5 October 2018

  • 6 October 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Women shout and hold placards Image copyright Timothy A. Clary / AFP
Image caption Women held a protest against President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who has faced sexual assault allegations from several women.
Two base jumpers jump off the edge of a tall building Image copyright Ahmad Yusni / EPA
Image caption Base jumpers leap from a 300m high deck during the annual Kuala Lumpur Tower International Jump in Malaysia.
Two women dressed in medieval costume sew together Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/ Reuters
Image caption Two women work on their embroidery skills during a medieval festival at Claregalway Castle in Ireland.
A mosque is seen on a beach amid strewn debris Image copyright Hotli Simanjuntak / EPA
Image caption A badly damaged mosque is seen near the Talise beach in Palu city, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, following a series of powerful earthquakes on 28 September, triggering a tsunami and killing over 1,300 people.
A woman fans her dog who is wearing a hat Image copyright Eloisa Lopez / Reuters
Image caption A woman fans her Yorkshire Terrier puppy ahead of World Animal Day celebrations at Eastwood City Walk of Fame in Quezon City, near Manila, in the Philippines.
Five men push a giant tyre on to flames Image copyright Gulshan Khan / AFP
Image caption Residents of Johannesburg's Ennerdale suburb in South Africa burn tyres to protest at the lack of police and government action against drug abuse, as well as at poor housing and basic services in the area.
A giant puppet is seen on the beach surrounded by people looking on Image copyright Peter Byrne / PA
Image caption A puppet called the Giant Man lying on the beach at New Brighton, Wirral, in the UK, as part of the Giant Spectacular event by street theatre company Royal De Luxe.
A capsule with a parachute lands in the desert Image copyright Maxim Shipenkov / AFP
Image caption Two American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut from the International Space Station (ISS) returned to Earth in the Soyuz MS-08 space capsule following a six-month mission.
A man in a balaclava smashes a shop window with his boot Image copyright Cristopher Rogel Blanquet / Getty
Image caption Activists cause damage to shops in Mexico City during protests to mark the 50th anniversary of the massacre of students by security forces in Tlatelolco.
A soldier holds his baby as they look at each other Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA
Image caption Lance Corporal Anthony Boyle, from Kilmarnock, was reunited with his seven-month-old daughter Lucy, after taking part in a homecoming parade through Ayr town centre with the 2nd Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

