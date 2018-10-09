As we head into mid-October, we take a look at autumnal scenes from around the UK, including pumpkin patches in Nottinghamshire, grape harvests in East Sussex, and rutting stags in London.

Clear skies gave photographer James Dadzitis the chance to capture beautiful aerial images of the trees at The Garden House in Buckland Monachorum, Devon.

Image copyright James Dadzitis / SWNS

In Hurley near Maidenhead, Berkshire, the setting sun cast a warm glow over the autumnal landscape.

Image copyright SWNS

And in Amberley in the South Downs National Park, sunrise highlighted the mist hanging in the early morning air.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

People standing on a bridge over the River Barry near the village of Killiecrankie, Perthshire, saw the autumnal colours reflected in the water below them.

Image copyright SWNS

Three-year-old Luximon Annia went pumpkin-picking at Maxeys Farm Shop, Kirklington, Nottinghamshire, where more than 10 million pumpkins are grown. Most are destined to be carved into ghoulish Halloween lanterns.

Image copyright SWNS

Image copyright SWNS

In Worcestershire, a Britannia steam train recreated a vintage scene as it travelled over the Victoria Bridge between Bewdley and Arley on the Severn Valley Railway.

Image copyright PA

Photographer Neil Squires captured these dawn views over the River Trent at Gunthorpe, Nottingham.

Image copyright Neil Squires / PA

Image copyright Neil Squires / PA

At the Breaky Bottom vineyard in Lewes, East Sussex, volunteers have been helping with the grape harvest.

Image copyright Getty Images

The hot summer has seen a fruitful harvest this year.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

The months of autumn make up the rutting season for deer, and sees stags compete for females by roaring, barking and clashing antlers to fight off rivals. This image was captured in Richmond Park, London, where more than 600 deer roam freely.

Image copyright Reuters

A red deer stag was pictured standing by a group of females on a foggy morning.

Image copyright Getty Images

And finally, Jessie, a nine-week-old King Charles and Staffordshire terrier cross, enjoyed a roll in the autumn leaves on Glasgow Green.

Image copyright SWNS

