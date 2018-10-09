In Pictures

In pictures: Autumnal colours across the UK

  • 9 October 2018

As we head into mid-October, we take a look at autumnal scenes from around the UK, including pumpkin patches in Nottinghamshire, grape harvests in East Sussex, and rutting stags in London.

Clear skies gave photographer James Dadzitis the chance to capture beautiful aerial images of the trees at The Garden House in Buckland Monachorum, Devon.

Aerial view of coloured treetops in The Acre Glade within The Garden House in Buckland Monachorum, Devon Image copyright James Dadzitis / SWNS

In Hurley near Maidenhead, Berkshire, the setting sun cast a warm glow over the autumnal landscape.

A sunset seen in Hurley near Maidenhead, Berkshire Image copyright SWNS

And in Amberley in the South Downs National Park, sunrise highlighted the mist hanging in the early morning air.

The sun rises over the South Downs National Park Image copyright Getty Images
People standing on a bridge over the River Barry near the village of Killiecrankie, Perthshire, saw the autumnal colours reflected in the water below them.

Green, red and yellow trees are seen either side of a bridge over the River Barry near the village of Killiecrankie in Perthshire Image copyright SWNS

Three-year-old Luximon Annia went pumpkin-picking at Maxeys Farm Shop, Kirklington, Nottinghamshire, where more than 10 million pumpkins are grown. Most are destined to be carved into ghoulish Halloween lanterns.

Luximon Annia pushes a wheelbarrow in a pumpkin field at Maxyes Farm Shop in Kirklington, Nottinghamshire Image copyright SWNS
A customer is seen in a pumpkin patch run by Maxyes Farm Shop, Kirklington, Nottinghamshire Image copyright SWNS

In Worcestershire, a Britannia steam train recreated a vintage scene as it travelled over the Victoria Bridge between Bewdley and Arley on the Severn Valley Railway.

A steam train travelling over the Victoria Bridge between Bewdley and Arley on the Severn Valley Railway in Worcestershire Image copyright PA

Photographer Neil Squires captured these dawn views over the River Trent at Gunthorpe, Nottingham.

Dawn over the River Trent at Gunthorpe, Nottingham Image copyright Neil Squires / PA
At the Breaky Bottom vineyard in Lewes, East Sussex, volunteers have been helping with the grape harvest.

Volunteers take part in the annual harvest at Breaky Bottom vineyard in Lewes Image copyright Getty Images

The hot summer has seen a fruitful harvest this year.

Volunteers take part in the annual harvest at Breaky Bottom vineyard in Lewes Image copyright Getty Images
Grapes on vines at Breaky Bottom vineyard in Lewes Image copyright Getty Images
Volunteers take part in the annual harvest at Breaky Bottom vineyard in Lewes Image copyright Getty Images

The months of autumn make up the rutting season for deer, and sees stags compete for females by roaring, barking and clashing antlers to fight off rivals. This image was captured in Richmond Park, London, where more than 600 deer roam freely.

Two stag deer are seen in Richmond Park in London Image copyright Reuters

A red deer stag was pictured standing by a group of females on a foggy morning.

A red deer stag stands by a group of females on a foggy morning in Richmond Park Image copyright Getty Images

And finally, Jessie, a nine-week-old King Charles and Staffordshire terrier cross, enjoyed a roll in the autumn leaves on Glasgow Green.

Jessie the puppy rolls around in leaves in Glasgow Image copyright SWNS

