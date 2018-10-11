Your pictures: Sweet Things
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "sweet things".
-
David Robinson
David Robinson: "A shopkeeper in Lesotho counts out sweets for the local children."
-
Alan Dougan
Alan Dougan: "This little bee had run out of energy, so I brought out a teaspoon of honey and, after a few licks from his massive tongue, he was off. He is my entry for the title 'sweet things' because bees are sweet and so is their honey."
-
Dave Smith
Dave Smith: "I filled an empty sugar cone with raspberries, and drizzled chocolate syrup on top. It made an unlikely sweet treat. I knew the cone would be top heavy so I drilled a hole in a wood metre/yard-stick and used wood glue to hold the cone in place. Then I shot at a slow shutter speed of two seconds to blur the chocolate drips into a straight line. One raspberry fell and that's the frame I liked best."
-
Joanne Pattison
Joanne Pattison: "We stopped in awe in front of these piles of sweet loveliness in a Marrakech souk and wondered if the vendor still samples his delights!"
-
Esther Johnson
Esther Johnson: "Probably the best doughnuts in the world, savoured and eaten on Daymer Bay in Cornwall with friends."
-
Ruth Campbell
Ruth Campbell: "Sweet rhubarb gin cocktails at sunset. Delicious."
-
Adrian John Odell
Adrian John Odell: "No lady, let alone one aged 91, should ever be called a thing. In that straw hat, which has seen so many times on the rocks looking for periwinkles, she is a true legend. I am flying 6,000 miles to see her. This photograph was taken by my sister, Lucinda, and edited by me, Adrian, daughter and son of Barbara. This is possibly the last time I will ever see my mother."
-
Simon McCabe
Simon McCabe: "The big brother is always looking after his little twin sisters."
-
Martin Wootton
Martin Wootton: "Home-baked blueberry muffins straight out of the oven. I love the smell of a kitchen during baking."
-
Richard White
Richard White: "Taken in the kitchen on a rainy day when I was feeling bored. Whether you are a nought or a cross, the next move is decisive!"
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "It was love at first lick."
-
Stuart Scott
Stuart Scott
And finally an image by Stuart Scott taken at the British Wildlife Centre in Sussex. The next theme is "markets" and the deadline for your entries is 16 October.