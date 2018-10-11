In Pictures

Princess Eugenie wedding: Baking and bunting ahead of big day

  • 11 October 2018
People string up bunting, on the day before the royal wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, in Windsor, Britain, October 11, 2018 Image copyright Reuters

From baking to bunting, preparations are under way ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on 12 October.

It marks the second royal wedding of the year, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who tied the knot back in May.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be among the pageboys and bridesmaids, alongside X Factor judge Robbie Williams's daughter Theodora.

Princess Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice will be maid of honour and groom Jack Brooksbank's brother, Thomas, will be best man.

The couple will wed at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where the streets have been adorned with decorations to mark the big day.

Meanwhile, baker Sophie Cabot has been hard at work creating the couple's wedding cake.

Sophie Cabot preparing and baking parts of Princess Eugenie's red velvet and chocolate wedding cake at Buckingham Palace in London Image copyright PA
Image caption Sophie Cabot prepares the red velvet and chocolate wedding cake in Buckingham Palace
Baker Sophie Cabot poses for a photograph in the kitchens of Buckingham Palace in London on October 10, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Baker Sophie Cabot puts the finishing touches to cake decorations for the red velvet and chocolate wedding cake for Princess Eugenie of York and Mr Brooksbank in the kitchens at Buckingham Palace on October 10, 2018 in London, England Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The cake will be adorned with carefully designed floral decorations
Floral cake decorations for the red velvet and chocolate Royal Wedding Cake of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank are pictured in the kitchens of Buckingham Palace in London on October 10, 2018, as Baker Sophie Cabot prepares and bakes parts of it Image copyright AFP
The Rt Revd David Conner, Dean of Windsor, who will conduct the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank Image copyright PA
Image caption David Conner, Dean of Windsor, will conduct the wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Police officers perform a search a day ahead of the royal wedding between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Windsor, Britain, October 11, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Police officers conduct security checks around Windsor. Security is likely to be one of the bigger expenses of the day, with some newspapers estimating that the cost could be about £2m.
People decorate a pub with Union Flag bunting a day ahead of the royal wedding between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Windsor, Britain, October 11, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Meanwhile, people have been decorating the streets of Windsor with bunting
Tourists queue up to gain entrance to Windsor Castle, in Windsor, west of London, Britain, 10 October 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Tourists join in with the excitement as they queue up to enter Windsor Castle
Bunting flutters in the wind in front of Windsor Castle, on the day before the royal wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, in Windsor, Britain, October 11, 2018 Image copyright Reuters

