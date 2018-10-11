Princess Eugenie wedding: Baking and bunting ahead of big day
From baking to bunting, preparations are under way ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on 12 October.
It marks the second royal wedding of the year, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who tied the knot back in May.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be among the pageboys and bridesmaids, alongside X Factor judge Robbie Williams's daughter Theodora.
Princess Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice will be maid of honour and groom Jack Brooksbank's brother, Thomas, will be best man.
The couple will wed at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where the streets have been adorned with decorations to mark the big day.
Meanwhile, baker Sophie Cabot has been hard at work creating the couple's wedding cake.
