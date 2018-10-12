The wedding of Princess Eugenie, the Queen's granddaughter, and Jack Brooksbank is taking at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

We take a look at some of the most striking pictures from the day.

Image copyright Reuters

Crowds of well-wishers gathered in Windsor before the 850 guests arrived.

Another 1,200 members of the public selected by ballot will listen to a live broadcast in the castle grounds, and thousands are expected to watch from outside.

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright PA

Guests started to arrive, including Naomi Campbell sporting a chic black fascinator.

Image copyright PA

Pixie Geldof held on to her headpiece in the windy conditions, as she arrived with her husband George Barnett, below.

Image copyright Shutterstock

Met Office forecaster Helen Chivers said: "Whilst it's extremely windy in western parts [with Storm Callum] it's breezy across the rest of the country as well. The wind speed in the Windsor area is going to be about 30-35mph today, so it is going very breezy."

Demi Moore, dressed in burgundy, arrived with a guest.

Image copyright PA

The West Door of St George's chapel was decorated in autumnal splendour ahead of the wedding.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Some of the guests started to fill the chapel.

Image copyright PA

More guests arrived, including Liv Tyler.

Image copyright Getty Images

Along with Ellie Goulding (left) wearing a dress in pale blue and silver.

Image copyright PA

Robbie Williams arrived with his wife Ayda Field.

Image copyright PA

Princess Beatrice of York and her mother Sarah Ferguson (right) arrived in their car, dressed in vibrant blue and green.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright PA

The Duchess of Sussex arrived in dark blue.

Image copyright PA

Along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Image copyright PA

The young royals settled into their seats in the chapel.

Image copyright PA

