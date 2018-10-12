In Pictures

Princess Eugenie wedding: In pictures

  • 12 October 2018

The wedding of Princess Eugenie, the Queen's granddaughter, and Jack Brooksbank is taking at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

We take a look at some of the most striking pictures from the day.

Two women wait near Windsor Castle before the royal wedding Image copyright Reuters

Crowds of well-wishers gathered in Windsor before the 850 guests arrived.

Another 1,200 members of the public selected by ballot will listen to a live broadcast in the castle grounds, and thousands are expected to watch from outside.

The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Pre-Ceremony, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 12 Oct 2018 Image copyright REX/Shutterstock
Royal supporters get into position outside of Windsor Castle ahead of the Royal wedding Image copyright Getty Images
Royal supporters get into position outside of Windsor Castle ahead of the Royal wedding Image copyright Getty Images
The Royal Standard flies during the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle Image copyright PA

Guests started to arrive, including Naomi Campbell sporting a chic black fascinator.

Naomi Campbell arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle Image copyright PA

Pixie Geldof held on to her headpiece in the windy conditions, as she arrived with her husband George Barnett, below.

Guests Pixie Geldof and George Barnett arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Image copyright Shutterstock

Met Office forecaster Helen Chivers said: "Whilst it's extremely windy in western parts [with Storm Callum] it's breezy across the rest of the country as well. The wind speed in the Windsor area is going to be about 30-35mph today, so it is going very breezy."

Demi Moore, dressed in burgundy, arrived with a guest.

Demi Moore (right) arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George"s Chapel in Windsor Castle Image copyright PA

The West Door of St George's chapel was decorated in autumnal splendour ahead of the wedding.

Flowers outside the West Door of St George"s chapel ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Image copyright Getty Images
Flowers are seen decorating the West Door of St Georg's Chapel Image copyright Getty Images

Some of the guests started to fill the chapel.

Wedding guests take their seats as they arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle Image copyright PA

More guests arrived, including Liv Tyler.

Liv Tyler arrives to attend the wedding Image copyright Getty Images

Along with Ellie Goulding (left) wearing a dress in pale blue and silver.

Ellie Goulding and a guest arrive at the royal wedding Image copyright PA

Robbie Williams arrived with his wife Ayda Field.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field (right) arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle Image copyright PA

Princess Beatrice of York and her mother Sarah Ferguson (right) arrived in their car, dressed in vibrant blue and green.

Princess Beatrice of York and her mother Sarah Ferguson (R) arrive in their car to the Royal wedding Image copyright Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George"s Chapel in Windsor Castle Image copyright PA

The Duchess of Sussex arrived in dark blue.

The Duchess of Sussex arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George"s Chapel in Windsor Castle Image copyright PA

Along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George"s Chapel in Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday October 12, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire Image copyright PA

The young royals settled into their seats in the chapel.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (left) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (right) take their seats ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George"s Chapel in Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday October 12, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image copyright PA

