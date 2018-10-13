Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Joe Raedle/Reuters Image caption Hurricane Michael, the most powerful ever to hit north-west Florida, brought devastation as it made landfall in the US on Wednesday, with winds of 155mph (250km/h). Roxy Atchley looked for items to salvage from the site of friend's home, which was knocked down when the hurricane passed through the area of Mexico Beach.

Image copyright JOSE JORDAN/afp Image caption An anti-fascist demonstration in Valencia, Spain, to mark the Day of the Valencian Community, passed by city's bullring.

Image copyright Alexander Kuznetsov/REUTERS Image caption A spectacular display of the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) illuminated the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland.

Image copyright NASA Image caption A US astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut were forced to make an emergency landing after their Russian Soyuz rocket malfunctioned en route to the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft is seen in this long exposure photograph as it launched.

Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA Image caption Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made her keynote speech on day three of the SNP autumn conference at the SEC, Glasgow. Ms Sturgeon said that the goal of independence for Scotland was "clearly in sight"

Image copyright DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP Image caption Flowers were placed near a portrait of slain Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova in the city of Ruse. A man has been arrested in Germany in connection with her rape and murder

Image copyright FELIX HORHAGER/afp Image caption People celebrated in Munich, Germany on the last day of the Oktoberfest - the world's largest annual beer festival and travelling funfair. Some six million people from around the world visit the event every year.

Image copyright Toby Melville/Reuters Image caption Britain's Princess Eugenie married her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The ninth in line to the throne was watched by her grandmother, the Queen, and Prince Philip, along with other members of her family.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.