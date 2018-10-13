In Pictures

Week in pictures: 7 - 12 October 2018

  • 13 October 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Roxy Atchley looks for items to salvage from where her friend's home once stood before it was knocked down when Hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. Image copyright Joe Raedle/Reuters
Image caption Hurricane Michael, the most powerful ever to hit north-west Florida, brought devastation as it made landfall in the US on Wednesday, with winds of 155mph (250km/h). Roxy Atchley looked for items to salvage from the site of friend's home, which was knocked down when the hurricane passed through the area of Mexico Beach.
People march during an anti-fascist demonstration while a bullfighting is held in the bullring of Valencia, on 9 October 2018, Image copyright JOSE JORDAN/afp
Image caption An anti-fascist demonstration in Valencia, Spain, to mark the Day of the Valencian Community, passed by city's bullring.
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, 7 October 2018. Image copyright Alexander Kuznetsov/REUTERS
Image caption A spectacular display of the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) illuminated the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland.
The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft is seen in this long exposure photograph as it is launched with Expedition 57 Flight Engineer Nick Hague of NASA and Flight Engineer Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan Image copyright NASA
Image caption A US astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut were forced to make an emergency landing after their Russian Soyuz rocket malfunctioned en route to the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft is seen in this long exposure photograph as it launched.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon making her keynote speech on day three of the SNP autumn conference at the SEC, Glasgow Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA
Image caption Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made her keynote speech on day three of the SNP autumn conference at the SEC, Glasgow. Ms Sturgeon said that the goal of independence for Scotland was "clearly in sight"
Flowers are placed near a portrait of slain Bulgarian television journalist Viktoria Marinova in the city of Ruse on 9 October 2018. Image copyright DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP
Image caption Flowers were placed near a portrait of slain Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova in the city of Ruse. A man has been arrested in Germany in connection with her rape and murder
People dance on tables in one of the main beer tents on the last day of the Oktoberfest in Munich on 7 October, 2018. Image copyright FELIX HORHAGER/afp
Image caption People celebrated in Munich, Germany on the last day of the Oktoberfest - the world's largest annual beer festival and travelling funfair. Some six million people from around the world visit the event every year.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss as they leave after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Image copyright Toby Melville/Reuters
Image caption Britain's Princess Eugenie married her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The ninth in line to the throne was watched by her grandmother, the Queen, and Prince Philip, along with other members of her family.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.