Your pictures: Markets

  • 18 October 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "markets".

  • Stallholder Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "A market stallholder, surrounded on all sides by her wares, tots up the takings."

  • Fish at a market Jeremy Pern

    Jeremy Perngineste: "I was reminded of Escher's flying fish and fish-bird drawings when I took this photo in a market Hanoi, in northern Vietnam."

  • Cooking ribs at a market Adrian Platts

    Adrian Platts: "Ribs at Detroit's Eastern Market, Michigan - selling more than just the sizzle."

  • Market in Vietnam Anna Charles

    Anna Charles: "Markets are perfect places for holiday snaps - they're always such a riot of colour and activity. This lady was selling her homegrown herbs and vegetables at a local street market in Hoi An, Vietnam. I love the glimpse of the sleeping lady in the background."

  • Kites at a market in Colombo Dylan Gunasekera

    Dylan Gunasekera: "This photo was taken on the Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, at the Derana International Kites Festival 2018, showing a market stall on the beach selling toys and kites to the crowds."

  • Plants for sale in Somerset Helen Hardinge

    Helen Hardinge: "Taken at Wells, Somerset, at their excellent twice weekly market, in August, whilst on holiday. I wanted to give homes to them all but we wouldn't have had space in the car."

  • Artichokes for sale Nandita Deianova

    Nandita Deianova: "Aromatic, colourful, flavourful produce from Happy Boy Farms."

  • Tomato's in the boot of a car in Cuba Richard Whitburn

    Richard Whitburn: "I was visiting the Vinales region of Cuba when this farmer arrived with his tomato crop in the boot of his car. All the local housewives came to purchase from him."

  • Nottingham market Charlie Ellis

    Charlie Ellis: "I just loved this shot as it just gives a great feeling of what the Nottingham Market is all about - great atmosphere, great food and a great bustling city vibe, which really gave me a great first impression to Nottingham."

  • Market trader in Tripoli Ruth Moucharafieh

    And finally, an image by Ruth Moucharafieh. The next theme is "crushed" and the deadline for your entries is 23 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

