Royal tour: Harry and Meghan's Australia trip so far

  • 22 October 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with a child at Dubbo airport, Dubbo, Australia, October 17, 2018 Image copyright Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been given a royal welcome from fans young and old, as they continue their first overseas tour in Australia.

The royal couple's 16-day trip includes Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

They arrived in Sydney as news of Meghan's pregnancy made headlines across the globe.

Needless to say, everyone was looking out for a first glimpse of the royal baby bump.

The Duchess of Sussex with her hands clasped in front of her Image copyright PA

Australia's Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lynne presented Harry and Meghan with a toy kangaroo and a little pair of Ugg boots for their baby, which is due in the spring.

Australian Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove (2-R) and his wife Lady Cosgrove (L) present a toy kangaroo and a pair of small ugg boots to Britain"s Prince Harry (2-L), the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex, during an event at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, 16 October 2018 Image copyright EPA

The couple went barefoot on Bondi Beach, as they met surfing community group OneWave, which encourages the discussion of mental health issues.

The Duke and Duchess walking barefoot on Bondi Beach Image copyright EPA
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talk to members of OneWave, an awareness group for mental health and wellbeing at South Bondi Beach on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia Image copyright Reuters

The duke and duchess also went out on the water in Sydney, where Harry took up the challenge of scaling the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look out at Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia, October 21, 2018 Image copyright Reuters

Together with three Invictus Games athletes and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the duke's team took 13 minutes to complete their ascent of the bridge.

Britain"s Prince Harry on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2018 Image copyright Reuters

The couple also attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. However, after it overran by nearly two hours, it was decided that Meghan would take some time out of her schedule and spend the following morning resting.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch on during the Elliott 7 Team racing during the Sailing on day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 on Sydney Harbour on October 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia Image copyright Getty Images

Throughout the tour, the prince's beard appeared to draw attention from fans of all ages, from 98-year-old Daphne Dunne at the Sydney Opera House...

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet 98 year old Daphne Dunne during a meet and greet at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia Image copyright Getty Images

...to five-year-old Luke at Dubbo Airport.

A young boy stroking Prince Harry's beard Image copyright PA

However, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Ruby the koala seemed somewhat less impressed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet a Koala called Ruby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney on the first day of the Royal couple"s visit to Australia Image copyright PA
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet a Koala called Ruby during a visit to Taronga Zoo on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia Image copyright Getty Images

