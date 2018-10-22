Image copyright Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been given a royal welcome from fans young and old, as they continue their first overseas tour in Australia.

The royal couple's 16-day trip includes Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

They arrived in Sydney as news of Meghan's pregnancy made headlines across the globe.

Needless to say, everyone was looking out for a first glimpse of the royal baby bump.

Australia's Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lynne presented Harry and Meghan with a toy kangaroo and a little pair of Ugg boots for their baby, which is due in the spring.

The couple went barefoot on Bondi Beach, as they met surfing community group OneWave, which encourages the discussion of mental health issues.

The duke and duchess also went out on the water in Sydney, where Harry took up the challenge of scaling the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Together with three Invictus Games athletes and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the duke's team took 13 minutes to complete their ascent of the bridge.

The couple also attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. However, after it overran by nearly two hours, it was decided that Meghan would take some time out of her schedule and spend the following morning resting.

Throughout the tour, the prince's beard appeared to draw attention from fans of all ages, from 98-year-old Daphne Dunne at the Sydney Opera House...

...to five-year-old Luke at Dubbo Airport.

However, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Ruby the koala seemed somewhat less impressed.

