In Pictures

Week in pictures: 20 - 26 October 2018

  • 27 October 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Khashoggi family in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 23 October, 2018 Image copyright Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS
Image caption Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) meets Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi (left), son of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Belarus Interior Ministry troops soldiers take part in the qualifying examinations for the "Madder Beret" headdress in the village of Volovshchina, some 30 km west of Minsk, on 23 October, 2018 Image copyright Sergei Gapon / AFP
Image caption Belarus interior ministry soldiers take part in the qualifying exams for the Madder Beret headdress in the village of Volovshchina, about 30 km west of Minsk.
A worker feeds a hippopotamus at the Hanoi Zoo in Vietnam, 25 October 2018. Image copyright Luong Thai Linh / EPA
Image caption A worker feeds a hippopotamus at the Hanoi Zoo in Vietnam. The zoo has been the home for more than 800 animals of over 90 different species, including three hippopotamuses, since it was opened in 1977.
Buddhist pilgrims light candles around the Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda to celebrate the full moon festival in Kyaikto, Mon State, Myanmar 24 October, 2018 Image copyright Ann Wang / Reuters
Image caption Buddhist pilgrims light candles around the Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda to celebrate the full moon festival in Kyaikto, Mon State, Myanmar.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit the University of the South Pacific on 24 October 2018 in Suva, Fiji Image copyright Phil Noble / Getty Images
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji. The royal couple are on their first overseas tour together, visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.
People walk in a field of fireweed, or Kochia scoparia, at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Japan, 22 October 2018. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red colour in autumn. Image copyright Toru Hanai / REUTERS
Image caption People walk in a field of fireweed (Kochia scoparia) at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Japan. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red colour in autumn.
Model Alyona Alekseitseva presents a body of artwork by Russian artist Maria Gasanova, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Behind is a reproduction of Victor Vasnetsov's Sirin and Alkonost: A Song of Joy and Sorrow. 24 October, 2018 Image copyright Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
Image caption Model Alyona Alekseitseva presents a body of artwork by Russian artist Maria Gasanova, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Behind is a reproduction of Victor Vasnetsov's Sirin and Alkonost: A Song of Joy and Sorrow.
A model presents a creation by Patricia Viera during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil on 23 October, 2018 Image copyright Nelson Almeida / AFP
Image caption A model wears a creation by Patricia Viera during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil.
Women take a selfie next to a flock of sheep during the annual parade of the animals through Madrid, Spain, 21 October 2018 Image copyright Susana Vera / Reuters
Image caption Women take a selfie next to a flock of sheep during the annual parade of the animals through Madrid, Spain. Shepherds parade their livestock through the city every year to migrate them from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture land in the south of the country.
Hundreds of students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator's Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA
Image caption Hundreds of students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator's Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. The messy display is the culmination of a weekend of festivities where first years thank more senior students for mentoring them.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

