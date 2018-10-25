Your pictures: Crushed
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "crushed".
-
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "Monster Trucks crush cars for fun. Alternative parking is available on the cliff top! A popular wheels festival used to be held along the seafront in Bournemouth."
-
Sophie Wainwright
Sophie Wainwright: "Nature is reclaiming this shack in Devon. I took the photo four years ago. I wonder what it looks like now?"
-
Alec Murray
Alec Murray: "A photograph taken through a toy shop window in Ostend showing a collection of toy cyclists. Just like the real thing!"
-
Helen Jackson
Helen Jackson: "Crushing grapes in Madeira."
-
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "A crushed clove of garlic about to be added to my cooking pot."
-
Philippa Weare
Philippa Weare: "Four friends crushed on a sofa on a girly weekend in Belfast in April this year, having left our husbands in charge of our various offspring. What could possibly go wrong? Our expressions sum up our carefree attitude and close bond."
-
Damian Walker
Damian Walker: "Crushed leaves in autumn, one of my endearing childhood sounds."
-
Elisa Decker
And finally, an image by Elisa Decker from her Sidewalk Series. The next theme is "puzzling" and the deadline for your entries is 30 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.