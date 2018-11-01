Your pictures: Puzzling
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "puzzling".
Iain Jones
Iain Jones: "This lonely rainbow jigsaw piece was sitting on the pavement in south-west London. I have no idea how it got there."
Emma Louden
Emma Louden: "The tip of a branch on a monkey puzzle tree at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh."
James Fountain
James Fountain: "This image was taken in the stairwell of a multi-storey car park in Miami. I looked up into a mass of concrete and loved the way the staircases overlap and intertwine like an Escher painting."
Philip Sinclair
Philip Sinclair: "Taken in Trafalgar Square, London, where food had been dropped. The one pigeon looks as if it does not know what the others are doing."
Douglas Armour
Douglas Armour: "We knocked over this full glass of wine while barbecuing near Biarritz, in the south of France, this summer, and were amazed by the weird way it shattered, leaving these three petal shapes of lost glass."
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "A Verona statue puzzling over the strange feeling on his head."
Stephen Taylor
Stephen Taylor: "Light and shadows can make objects look puzzling. This photograph was taken on Hampstead Heath, in London. For a moment it is difficult to work out what it is - a creature sleeping under the tree? In fact, it is just the tree's roots spreading across the ground."
Matthew Hewison
Matthew Hewison: "These water towers are all over France but I’ve always been puzzled by their design and wondered how they’re built."
Sarah Scaife
Sarah Scaife: "While out walking at Caldbeck, Cumbria, yesterday, we wandered down to the river, where my dog discovered (much to his surprise) a large deposit of tennis balls in the water - very puzzling. Of course, it was actually a large swirling mass of fallen apples from an overhanging tree upstream."
Pierre Clement
And finally, Pierre Clement saw these intertwined coloured locks on a pedestrian bridge in Ottawa, Canada. The next theme is "sky high" and the deadline for your entries is 6 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.