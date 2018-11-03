Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Daniel Becerril / REUTERS Image caption A parade to mark the start of the annual Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations is held in Saltillo, the capital of the state of Coahuila, northern Mexico.

Image copyright Hannah McKay / REUTERS Image caption Migrants Isis Alexandra, 8, and Amanda Garcia, 6, from Honduras, are part of a caravan of thousands of people from Central America en route to the United States. They're travelling on a bus from Santiago Niltipec, to Juchitan, in Mexico.

Image copyright ERIC CABANIS / AFP Image caption A giant spider is moved from the roof of the Hotel-Dieu in Toulouse, southern France, during the show "Le Gardien du Temple" by the theatre performance company La Machine.

Image copyright Andrea Merola / EPA Image caption Storms hit northern Italy, leaving at least 11 people dead, and causing the closure of several schools. St Mark's Square in Venice was one of many tourist sites hit by flooding.

Image copyright Andres Martinez Casares / REUTERS Image caption A Voodoo believer covers his face with talcum powder during celebrations in a cemetery in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti.

Image copyright Henry Nicholls / REUTERS Image caption Artist Andrea Deans with an 11-metre effigy of the UK's former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, ahead of the Edenbridge Bonfire Celebrations in Kent. Bonfire societies are known for burning effigies of high-profile figures during their 5 November celebrations, which include torch-lit processions and fireworks displays.

Image copyright REUTERS / Amit Dave Image caption India unveiled the world's tallest statue, which cost 29.9bn rupees (£330m; $430m) to build. The 182m (600ft) structure in the western state of Gujarat, is called the Statue of Unity. It's a bronze-clad tribute to independence leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Image copyright Nigel French / PA Image caption Leicester City players led by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (right) bring wreaths to add to the tributes at the King Power Stadium, for club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. He was one of five people who died when their helicopter crashed near the ground after the game against West Ham United.

Image copyright Jane Barlow / pa Image caption Chelsea Pensioners John Hellewell (left) and Barrie Davey visit the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, during preparations for this year's Poppy Scotland Appeal and Remembrance Day on 11 November.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.