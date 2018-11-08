Your pictures: Sky-high
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "sky-high".
-
Roger Lovett
Roger Lovett: "I captured this photo in the early morning as a number of hot-air balloons took off from a nearby field, rising into a flock of lapwings, with the Pyrenees mountains providing the backdrop."
-
Leanne Avis
Leanne Avis: "This photo was taken through the aeroplane window on a recent flight from London to Santorini, Greece."
-
Heiri Klein
Heiri Klein: "Window cleaners abseiling from a skyscraper that's rising into a sky of smog, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam."
-
Martin Rosen
Martin Rosen: "Here's a picture of the sky-high skyscrapers at an intersection in San Francisco, California."
-
Andy Dodd
Andy Dodd: "This was taken on our trek up to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. My wife is taking a picture outside our tent as we prepared for the final ascent to the top. It's known as the Roof of Africa and, as we looked out over the clouds, we felt like we were literally sky-high!"
-
Nursultan Musa
Nursultan Musa: "This picture was taken during a walk around London. One building caught my attention because it was extremely different to other buildings nearby, due to its strict design and lines that were directed to the sky. I stood between two columns and looked up to the sky to witness a mesmerising view that would be shameful not to capture."
-
Joe Dellinger
Joe Dellinger: "Astronomy day at the George Observatory, inside Brazos Bend State Park outside Houston, Texas. The crowds had left and the amateur astronomers were taking down their telescopes. A light ground fog was rolling in, turning flashlights into lightsabers. The tiny constellation Delphinus leaps over the flashlight beam. The circle effect comes from using a reduced-frame lens with a full-frame camera sensor."
-
Deblina Sarkar
Deblina Sarkar: "Switzerland is such a marvel, not only because of the spectacular views, but also for their robust transportation system. Here a cable car in Lauterbrunnen is running high up in the sky!"
-
Deb Maselli
Deb Maselli: "Amazing sunbeams and lingering, soaring plane patterns elevated our morning walk on the beach in Carmel, California!"
-
Elisa Decker
And finally, Elisa Decker captured this view of a lightning storm above the Hudson River in New York. The next theme is "city life" and the deadline for your entries is 13 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.