In Pictures

Week in pictures: 3-9 November 2018

  • 10 November 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

The Villarrica volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, 6 November 2018. Image copyright Cristobal Saavedra Escobar / REUTERS
Image caption The Villarrica volcano glows in the night sky. The 2,840m (9,320ft) high volcano in southern Chile is a popular destination for hikers. Hundreds climb the peak each summer to peer inside the crater.
A rainbow forms over the US Capitol as evening sets on mid-term election day in Washington on 6 November 2018 Image copyright Jonathan Ernst / REUTERS
Image caption A rainbow formed over the US Capitol in Washington during the evening of the mid-term elections. The Democrats took control of the US House of Representatives, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump, but the Republicans strengthened their grip on the Senate.
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions US President Donald Trump during a news conference following Tuesday's mid-term US congressional elections at the White House, 7 November 2018. Image copyright Jonathan Ernst / REUTERS
Image caption The White House has suspended the credentials of CNN's chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta. The White House said his access was removed because he had put "his hands on" a member of staff when she tried to take the microphone from him during a news conference - an accusation Mr Acosta said was a lie.
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands travelling from Central America en route to the United States, rest in a makeshift camp in Mexico City, Mexico, 8 November 2018. Image copyright Hannah McKay / REUTERS
Image caption Some of the thousands of migrants heading to the United States from Central America rest in a makeshift camp in Mexico City.
British artist Rob Heard stands for a portrait amongst some of the 72,396 shrouded figures that form part of the "Shroud of the Somme" installation in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, Britain, 7 November 2018. Image copyright Toby Melville / REUTERS
Image caption British artist Rob Heard stands among some of the 72,396 shrouded figures he made that form part of the Shroud of the Somme installation in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.
Families and colleagues of passengers and crew of Lion Air flight JT610 throw flowers and petals from the deck of Indonesia Navy ship KRI Banjarmasin as they visit the site of the crash to pay their tribute, at the north coast of Karawang, Indonesia, 6 November 2018. Image copyright Beawiharta / REUTERS
Image caption Families and colleagues of passengers and crew of Lion Air flight JT610 threw flowers and petals from the deck of Indonesia Navy ship KRI Banjarmasin, close to where the aircraft crashed, near Jakarta, on 29 October.
A Yeoman Warder stands among lit torches that are part of the installation Beyond the Deepening Shadow at the Tower of London November 4, 2018 Image copyright Henry Nicholls / REUTERS
Image caption One of the Yeomen Warders stands among lit torches that are part of the installation Beyond the Deepening Shadow at the Tower of London.
Indian children dressed up as the Hindu deities Rama and Sita take a selfie photograph at an event to celebrate the Diwali festival in Ajmer in western Rajasthan state, 6 November 2018. Image copyright Shaukat Ahmed / AFP
Image caption Indian children dressed as Hindu deities Rama and Sita took part in an event to celebrate the Diwali festival in Ajmer, western Rajasthan state.

