Prince Charles: 70 years in 70 pictures

  • 14 November 2018

To mark the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday, we present an image from the Press Association archives from every year of his life.

1948

Princess Elizabeth holding her infant son, Prince Charles, after his christening ceremony at Buckingham Palace Image copyright PA
Image caption Charles Philip Arthur George was born on 14 November 1948, five years before his mother was crowned Queen.

1949

Prince Charles being lifted up by his father The Duke of Edinburgh Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles with his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the grounds of Windlesham Moor, the country home in Surrey of Princess Elizabeth and the duke at that time.

1950

Princess Elizabeth with her two year old son Prince Charles Image copyright PA
Image caption Charles and his mother watch as a procession including Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands as it passes Clarence House.

1951

King George VI with his grandson Prince Charles Image copyright PA
Image caption King George VI with his grandson Prince Charles celebrating his third birthday at Buckingham Palace. It was the first photograph of the King taken after his lung operation in September.

1952

Prince Charles and the Queen Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles keeping a lookout on his fourth birthday with his mother, who was by then Queen Elizabeth II.

1953

Prince Charles aged 5 Image copyright PA
Image caption Fifth birthday portrait of Prince Charles.

1954

Princess Anne and Prince Charles with their grandmother, the Queen Mother Image copyright PA
Image caption Princess Anne and Prince Charles with their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, in the grounds of the Royal Lodge, Windsor, Berkshire. The picture was taken shortly before they left for Tobruk, Libya, to join their parents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, homeward bound from the Commonwealth tour.

1955

Prince Charles pictured for his 7th birthday Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles pictured for his seventh birthday.

1956

Prince Charles giving a friendly pat to one of the ponies Image copyright PA
Image caption Charles with the ponies at Smith's Lawn, Windsor Great Park, where his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, was playing polo.

1957

Prince Charles with his father the Duke of Edinburgh in a motor boat Image copyright PA
Image caption The prince with his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the wheel, as they take a motorboat ride up the River Medina at Cowes, Isle of Wight.

1958

Prince Charles walking to Cheam School in Berkshire Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles on his way to Cheam School, in Berkshire. He was educated at home until the age of eight.

1959

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with their two children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne Image copyright PA
Image caption A family portrait at Windsor Castle. With them is Sugar, one of the Queen's pet corgis.

1960

Princess Anne and Prince Charles with Prince Andrew in a pram
Image caption Prince Charles and Princess Anne now have a baby brother, Prince Andrew. Here, they take him for a walk in the grounds at Balmoral.

1961

Queen Elizabeth II and her son, Prince Charles, out riding at Windsor Castle Image copyright PA
Image caption Out riding at Windsor Castle with his mother, the Queen.

1962

Prince Charles with his father the Duke of Edinburgh (left) and Captain Iain Tennant, Chairman of the Gordonstoun Board of Governors Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles arrives at his new school, Gordonstoun, alongside his father, the Duke of Edinburgh (left), and Capt Iain Tennant, who chaired the board of governors.

1963

Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles, driving to Westminster Abbey for the wedding of Princess Alexandra and Angus Ogilvy Image copyright PA
Image caption The Royal Family on their way to Westminster Abbey for the wedding of Princess Alexandra and Angus Ogilvy.

1964

Prince Charles with one of the polo ponies at Smith's Lawn, Windsor Great Park Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles, who had recently recovered from pneumonia in an Aberdeen nursing home, at Windsor Great Park.

1965

Prince Charles acting in the dagger scene as Macbeth Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles as Macbeth in the Gordonstoun School production of the Shakespeare play. His parents were in the audience with other parents to watch the final performance.

1966

A portrait of Prince Charles wearing the Balmoral tartan Image copyright PA
Image caption A portrait of Prince Charles wearing the Balmoral tartan, commissioned for his 18th birthday.

1967

Prince Charles accompanied by head porter Mr Bill Edwards at Cambridge University Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles, wearing the Trinity gown of blue silk with black facings, accompanied by head porter Mr Bill Edwards posing on the steps of Neville Court, Cambridge University. The prince was in Cambridge to take up studies in archaeology and anthropology.

1968

Prince Charles batting for Lord Brabourne's XI against a team of grand prix drivers Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles batting for Lord Brabourne's XI against a team of racing drivers, including Graham Hill, at Mersham, near Ashford, Kent.

1969

Queen Elizabeth II investing her son, Prince Charles Image copyright PA
Image caption Queen Elizabeth II investing her son, Prince Charles, as the Prince of Wales during a ceremony at Caernarfon castle.

1970

Prince of Wales rehearsing for the Dryden Society's Trinity College revue at Cambridge University Image copyright PA
Image caption Charles playing the role of a weatherman in a sketch he is rehearsing for the Dryden Society's Trinity College revue at Cambridge University.

1971

Prince of Wales at the wheel of his Aston Martin Image copyright PA
Image caption Behind the wheel of his Aston Martin DB6 convertible sports car on London's Strand after visiting the Press Association in Fleet Street.

1972

Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace, London Image copyright PA
Image caption The Royal Family at Buckingham Palace. Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew have now been joined by a younger brother, Prince Edward.

1973

Prince of Wales serving as a sub-lieutenant on the bridge of the frigate Minerva Image copyright PA
Image caption By 1973 Prince Charles was a sub-lieutenant in the Royal Navy, here on the bridge of the frigate Minerva at Devonport before leaving for routine patrols and exercise around the West Indies.

1974

Naval Lieutenant the Prince of Wales being handed his flying helmet Image copyright PA
Image caption A year later, he is about to set off on his first "dual control" flight, with instructor Lt Cdr Alan MacGregor in a Royal Navy Wessex V helicopter.

1975

Charles diving under the arctic ice at Resolute Bay, Canada Image copyright PA
Image caption Under the Arctic ice at Resolute Bay, Canada.

1976

Prince of Wales at Badminton, during the Horse Trials Image copyright PA
Image caption Sporting a new beard at the Badminton Horse Trials.

1977

Prince of Wales on stage with comedy duo Eric Morecambe (left) and Ernie Wise
Image caption Comedy duo Morecambe and Wise shared the stage with Prince Charles during their special Royal Charity Show in aid of the Queen's Jubilee Appeal.

1978

Prince of Wales surf-sailing Image copyright PA
Image caption Taking to the water, Prince Charles windsurfing during Regatta Week at Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

1979

Prince of Wales in a Biggles-style flying outfit at RAF Benson Image copyright PA
Image caption In 1979, Prince Charles fulfilled an ambition to fly a pre-War Tiger Moth biplane, when he took to the skies over RAF Benson in Oxfordshire.

1980

Prince Charles after riding in a steeplechase Image copyright PA
Image caption Charles on his 10-year-old Irish chaser, Allibar, at Ludlow, where he finished second in an amateur riders' steeplechase.

1981

Prince of Wales and his bride, the Princess of Wales in an open-top carriage Image copyright PA
Image caption Newlyweds, Prince Charles and his bride, Diana, Princess of Wales, make their way to Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

1982

Prince of Wales, holds his newborn son Prince William as they leave St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London Image copyright PA
Image caption In 1982 Prince Charles's first child, Prince William, was born.

1983

Prince and Princess Of Wales during a visit to Montague, Prince Edward Island, Canada Image copyright PA
Image caption The Prince and Princess Of Wales during a visit to Montague, Prince Edward Island, Canada.

1984

Prince of Wales and Prince William playing in the garden of Kensington Palace, London. Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles plays with his son Prince William in the garden of their home, Kensington Palace.

1985

Charles dancing Image copyright PA
Image caption To the delight of youngsters at a discotheque in Middleton-on-Sea, Sussex, Prince Charles tries his hand at break-dancing. The event was organised by the Prince's Trust.

1986

Princess of Wales presenting her husband, the Prince of Wales, with a prize and a kiss Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles receives a prize and kiss from his wife after playing for the England II team against Chile, at the Cartier International Polo Spectacular at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

1987

Prince of Wales negotiating a wire bridge Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles makes his way across a bridge during a trek in the foothills of Ben Nevis with the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

1988

Prince of Wales wearing his new Royal Navy captain's uniform Image copyright PA
Image caption The prince wearing his new Royal Navy captain's uniform on his 40th birthday.

1989

Prince and Princess of Wales with sons Prince William and Prince Harry Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Harry has now joined the family. They are seen here on holiday in Tresco, Scilly Isles.

1990

Prince of Wales (left) riding in a Challenger tank of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (7th Armoured Brigade) with Brigadier Patrick Cordingley Image copyright PA
Image caption While on a visit to British troops in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Prince Charles was given a ride in a Challenger tank by the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards.

1991

Prince of Wales joking with a group of unemployed youths during a visit to Warner Holiday Centre, Caister-On_Sea, Norfolk Image copyright PA
Image caption In 1991, he visited a group unemployed youths taking part in the Prince's Trust scheme, in Caister-On-Sea, Norfolk.

1992

Prince and Princess of Wales at the memorial to the Gloucester Regiment Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, are seen during a visit to a memorial to the Gloucester Regiment, who fought with distinction in 1951 during the the Korean War, near Seoul, South Korea. It was in 1992 they split, formally divorcing in July 1996, citing "irreconcilable differences".

1993

Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales appearing thoughtful as they watch the races at Epsom Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles and his mother watch the racing at Epsom on the 40th anniversary of the Queen's coronation.

1994

Prince of Wales watching as British paratroopers fall during the drop on Ginkel Heath Image copyright PA
Image caption British paratroopers land on Ginkel Heath to mark the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem, as Prince Charles looks on.

1995

Prince of Wales, followed by his sons Prince Harry and Prince William Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles leads his two sons during a toboggan race on the slopes outside their hotel in the Swiss resort of Klosters.

1996

Prince of Wales with a traditional Irish blackthorn stick in his hand Image copyright PA
Image caption Charles is seen on his own on the Giant's Wishing Chair at the Giant's Causeway, Co Antrim.

1997

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and the Prince of Wales during the funeral procession to Westminster Abbey Image copyright PA
Image caption The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and the Prince of Wales turn on to Horse Guards Parade as they follow behind the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, during the funeral procession to Westminster Abbey. Following the death of the princess in a car crash in Paris, in 1997, the prince insisted that she be given a royal funeral.

1998

Prince of Wales smiling at his mother Queen Elizabeth II Image copyright PA
Image caption He celebrated his 50th birthday in 1998, with his mother, the Queen, at a reception in his honour at Buckingham Palace.

1999

Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles stepping out in public together for the first time at the Ritz Hotel in London Image copyright PA
Image caption A year later, Prince Charles was seen in public for the first time with Camilla Parker Bowles, who later became his wife.

2000

Prince of Wales laughing with the local Rasta community at the Trenchtown community centre in Kingston, Jamaica Image copyright PA
Image caption During a tour of the Caribbean, Prince Charles donned a rasta cap, causing much laughter among the locals at the Trenchtown community centre in Kingston, Jamaica.

2001

Queen Mother sharing a joke with her grandson the Prince of Wales Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, were very close and here he shares a joke with her during the unveiling of an Aberdeen Angus sculpture at the Grampian Transport Museum in Aberdeenshire.

2002

Prince of Wales standing vigil beside the Queen Mother's coffin in Westminster Hall in London Image copyright PA
Image caption In 2002, the prince stood vigil at his grandmother's coffin in Westminster Hall in London on the eve of her funeral.

2003

Three generations of the British Royal family - Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, their oldest son, the Prince of Wales, and his oldest son, Prince William, at Clarence House in London Image copyright PA
Image caption Three generations of the British Royal family - Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, their eldest son, the Prince of Wales, and his elder son, Prince William, at Clarence House in London before a dinner to mark the 50th anniversary of her coronation.

2004

Prince of Wales with his eldest son Prince William Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles and his elder son, Prince William, share a joke with the media on the Madrisa ski slopes, above the Swiss village of Klosters.

2005

Prince of Wales leaving St George's Chapel, Windsor with the Duchess of Cornwall after a Service of Prayer and Dedication on the day of their marriage Image copyright PA
Image caption In 2005, the Prince of Wales married Camilla Parker Bowles, who became the Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor's Guildhall.

2006

Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with Prince William and Prince Harry Image copyright PA
Image caption The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy after the Sovereign's Parade that marked the completion of Prince Harry's officer training.

2007

The Duke of York, the Princess Royal, the Earl of Wessex, and (left to right, front row) the Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, at Clarence House for a dinner to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh Image copyright PA
Image caption In 2007, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary. Here, the family pose for a picture before a formal dinner.

2008

Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Mey Highland games in Caithness Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince Charles and his wife enjoy the Mey Highland games in Caithness.

2009

Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on the Galapagos Islands Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on the Beach of North Seymour Island, which is part of the Galapagos Islands, in the Pacific Ocean.

2010

Prince of Wales in a British military helicopter over Afghanistan Image copyright PA
Image caption The Prince of Wales looks through the window of a British military helicopter as he travels to Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan.

2011

Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall taking their seats at Westminster Abbey Image copyright PA
Image caption In 2011, his elder son, Prince William, married Kate Middleton. Here, the prince sits with the Duchess of Cornwall and his parents in Westminster Abbey waiting for the ceremony to begin.

2012

Duke of Cambridge showing the Prince of Wales at RAF Valley on Anglesey Image copyright PA
Image caption Prince William, now the Duke of Cambridge, shows his father one of the Sea King helicopters he captains at RAF Valley on Anglesey.

2013

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall with face masks Image copyright PA
Image caption The prince and duchess host a reception for the Elephant Family, a charity working to save the Asian elephant from extinction in the wild.

2014

Prince of Wales (centre) raising his glass to D-Day veterans Image copyright PA
Image caption The prince raises a glass to D-Day veterans at a community centre in Ranville, Normandy, as part of the 70th anniversary of the D-Day campaign.

2015

The royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace Image copyright PA
Image caption The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade.

2016

Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales, during a visit to Poundbury, a new urban development on the edge of Dorchester Image copyright PA
Image caption Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales in Poundbury, his model town in Dorset. Prince Charles designed the village on the outskirts of Dorchester after outlining his plan in his 1989 book, A Vision of Britain.

2017

Prince of Wales takes the salute during the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Image copyright PA
Image caption The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, takes the salute during the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle.

2018

Prince of Wales walking Meghan Markle up the aisle of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle Image copyright PA
Image caption And one for luck, the 71st image that brings us up to date. The Prince of Wales walks Meghan Markle up the aisle of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to his son Prince Harry.

All photographs from the archives of the Press Association