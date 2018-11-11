In Pictures

Armistice Day: In pictures

  • 11 November 2018
Related Topics
Image caption On 32 beaches around Great Britain the faces of those who served during World War One are being created in the sand. This is the poet Wilfred Owen on Folkestone Beach, others include airmen and nurses, all of which will be washed away as the tide comes in.
Image copyright PA
Image caption Poppies fill the Centenary Field of Thanks at the National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas, Staffordshire.
Image copyright PA
Image caption People gather ahead of the remembrance service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, London.
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A member of the public queues to attend the memorial service in London.
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In the grounds of St Mary's Church in Isleworth wooden crosses are arranged to mark the centenary of the end of the Great War.
Image copyright EPA
Image caption Elsewhere around the world commemorations are taking place to mark what was meant to be the war to end all wars. Here a man looks on during commemorations at the WA State War Memorial in King's Park, Perth, Australia,
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Red poppies are projected on to the sails of the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The empty chairs with the names of the 70 world leaders are seen before a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day in France where much of the conflict took place.
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk ahead of guests as they leave the Elysee Palace.
Image copyright EPA
Image caption Veterans make their way from the cenotaph in Hong Kong having laid their wreaths.