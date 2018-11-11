In Pictures

Armistice Day in Northern Ireland - in pictures

  • 11 November 2018
Image caption This year's Remembrance Sunday is particularly poignant as it commemorates 100 years since the end of the World War One. Acts of remembrance in Northern Ireland started before dawn at Enniskillen Castle, with a bugler playing The Last Post before a two-minute silence.
Image caption Later, at the cenotaph in Enniskillen, DUP leader Arlene Foster laid a wreath. She was joined by Irish government minister Heather Humphreys.
Image caption Veterans were among the hundreds to gather in the town - which is among the most westerly in the UK - where representatives of the four main churches led a service.
Image caption One of the biggest events on Sunday took place at the cenotaph at Belfast City Hall.
Image caption It was attended by Ireland's Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney...
Image caption ... and Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley.
Image caption A state remembrance event for Armistice Day took place in Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin, where Irish President-elect Michael D Higgins laid a wreath.
Image caption Memorials also took place on beaches, including this one on Murlough in County Down. The large-scale portrait of local soldier John McCance, who died at Passchendaele, is part of filmmaker Danny Boyle's UK-wide event Pages of the Sea.
Image caption And at Downhill Beach in County Londonderry, pictures of soldiers were etched in the sand, alongside a portrait of Imperial Military Nurse Rachel Ferguson who died in June 1918.
Image caption This year's Remembrance Sunday, projected here on the Titanic Belfast museum, marks 100 years since the signing of the treaty which ended the battle on the Western Front at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

