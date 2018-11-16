Your pictures on the theme of 'city life'

  • 16 November 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "city life".

  • People sit on an underground carriage as it moves Paola Eliahoo

    Paola Eliahoo: "People in two minds, being in two places at the same time."

  • A building is demolished in the background with a street art in the foreground Phil Couvrette

    Phil Couvrette: "Another city block is torn down in Montreal to make way for something newer and more efficient, a reminder that not only does the living city never stop growing, it also never stops evolving."

  • A man lies on a bed of nails as part of a street performance Eve England

    Eve England captured a dramatic performance in Covent Garden, central London.

  • Tourists eating fries in a busy street in Rome Jacek Burda

    Jacek Burda: "There is a place with delicious Belgian fries on the Via Nazionale in Rome. For some people, it is 'the last resort', to have it and survive in the middle of a busy sightseeing day."

  • A cow standing in a street Devan Kaufman

    Devan Kaufman: "Amidst the newly constructed concrete projects along the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad[, India,] is this ambling cow. Regardless of the continuous honking horns, modern infrastructure and aggressive globalisation, there still remain cows, such as this one, unfazed."

  • A family dressed as lions are seen in the street Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker snapped a family showing off their Halloween costumes. She says: "Life in New York City is always full of surprises."

  • A woman stands on a train carriage with a rocking chair Damian Walker

    Damian Walker: "When this young woman entered the train into London, it was full of people. And I am sure like me they all wanted to know her story. What's with the chair? It was her nan's, with lots of childhood memories and she wanted to bring it home to her London flat. Her only transport option was the train and Tube. She was worried staff wouldn't let her on the Tube with the chair. I hope they did - she had such a winning smile."

  • A street scene dokyo dokyo jr

    Dokyo Dokyo Jr: "I was struck by the man's bright red pants as I walked up the foot of Jones Bridge in Manila last October."

  • Suited men walk along the pavement Elisabeth Hammond

    Elisabeth Hammond: "At the end of the day, this little lane in London, a stream of commuters stride away from their offices. I used a longish exposure to try to capture the sense of movement but short enough to capture the City suits."

  • Subway station in Stockholm painted in rainbow colours Matthew Warner

    And finally, Matthew Warner photographed a colourful subway station in Stockholm. The next theme is "in a box" and the deadline for your entries is 20 November.