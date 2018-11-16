Your pictures on the theme of 'city life'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "city life".
Paola Eliahoo
Paola Eliahoo: "People in two minds, being in two places at the same time."
Phil Couvrette
Phil Couvrette: "Another city block is torn down in Montreal to make way for something newer and more efficient, a reminder that not only does the living city never stop growing, it also never stops evolving."
Eve England
Eve England captured a dramatic performance in Covent Garden, central London.
Jacek Burda
Jacek Burda: "There is a place with delicious Belgian fries on the Via Nazionale in Rome. For some people, it is 'the last resort', to have it and survive in the middle of a busy sightseeing day."
Devan Kaufman
Devan Kaufman: "Amidst the newly constructed concrete projects along the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad[, India,] is this ambling cow. Regardless of the continuous honking horns, modern infrastructure and aggressive globalisation, there still remain cows, such as this one, unfazed."
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker snapped a family showing off their Halloween costumes. She says: "Life in New York City is always full of surprises."
Damian Walker
Damian Walker: "When this young woman entered the train into London, it was full of people. And I am sure like me they all wanted to know her story. What's with the chair? It was her nan's, with lots of childhood memories and she wanted to bring it home to her London flat. Her only transport option was the train and Tube. She was worried staff wouldn't let her on the Tube with the chair. I hope they did - she had such a winning smile."
dokyo dokyo jr
Dokyo Dokyo Jr: "I was struck by the man's bright red pants as I walked up the foot of Jones Bridge in Manila last October."
Elisabeth Hammond
Elisabeth Hammond: "At the end of the day, this little lane in London, a stream of commuters stride away from their offices. I used a longish exposure to try to capture the sense of movement but short enough to capture the City suits."
Matthew Warner
Matthew Warner photographed a colourful subway station in Stockholm.