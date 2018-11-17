In Pictures

Week in pictures: 10-16 November 2018

  • 17 November 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Dominic Raab walks past a policeman outside Downing Street Image copyright Victoria Jones / PA
Image caption Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab leaves Downing Street in the week that saw him resign from cabinet, saying he quit over "fatal flaws" in the draft Brexit agreement with the EU.
An aerial view of a street showing burnt-out buildings Image copyright Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Image caption An aerial view showing the destruction caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. The blaze is the state's deadliest, killing at least 63 people with more than 600 people missing.
US President Trump and French president Macron sit side-by-side Image copyright SAUL LOEB / Getty Images
Image caption French president Emmanuel Macron (right) places a hand on the knee of US President Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Following the meeting, Mr Trump attacked the French president on Twitter, which Mr Macron said lacked "common decency".
A person stands with an umbrella surrounded by snow Image copyright Gary Hershorn / Getty Images
Image caption A person stands reflected in a glass wall in New York after the city experienced its first snowfall of the season.
A Hindu woman stands in a lake Image copyright Jayanta Dey / Reuters
Image caption A Hindu woman worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Agartala, India.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Director-General of the BBC Tony Hall and Director of BBC Children's Alice Webb are seen outside the BBC Broadcasting House Image copyright Ben Stansall / Getty Images
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk with BBC director genera Tony Hall (second left) and director of BBC Children's Alice Webb (left) as they visit the BBC to view its work as a member of The Royal Foundation Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying.
A migrant walks past a fence Image copyright Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters
Image caption A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the United States, walks along the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico.
An aerial shot of a large sand portrait Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters
Image caption A woman stands next to an Armistice Day sand portrait of Imperial Military Nurse Rachel Ferguson, who died in June 1918, which was part of commemorations to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.
Migrants stand on a rescue boat Image copyright Jon Nazca / Reuters
Image caption A rescuer touches the head of a child as he stands with his father and other migrants on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, after their boat was intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea.
A woman looks at a large piece of art Image copyright GIUSEPPE CACACE / Getty Images
Image caption A woman looks at an installation displayed at the Dubai Design Week in the Gulf emirate, where designers, architects and artists are convening.

