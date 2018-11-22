Your pictures on the theme of 'in a box'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "in a box".
Clare Jeeves
Clare Jeeves: "I fit, I promise! Ivy the Maine Coon kitten, proving she isn't too big to fit in the box."
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Like so many matchboxes... (an almost) bird's-eye view of Barcelona's container port."
Alessandra Distefano
Alessandra Distefano: "Box-framed festive view of Iceland landscape."
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "Abandoned house on a wagon - surreal sighting on a Hudson River Park pier, New York City."
Robby Bernstein
Robby Bernstein: "Boxes and their surroundings in a hotel lobby in north London."
Richard Derwent
Richard Derwent: "Statues in the gardens at Wrest Park, Bedfordshire were encased in plywood boxes to keep them safe from any over-exuberant fans at a Van Morrison gig this summer."
Isabel Lema
Isabel Lema: "In a box, the memories of a lifetime. I was tidying up a cupboard when I found this box; it belonged to my mother and in it she had been storing trinkets throughout all her life."
Alisont Liet Pompa González
Alisont Liet Pompa González: "Street vendor offering onions in a countryside town outside Havana city."
Chris Jagan
Chris Jagan: "This baby blue tit was impatient to get out of its box and landed in a heap on the lawn a few seconds later. Luckily the cat was not about, which allowed the chick time to gather itself and escape."
Chyna-Marie Showler
Chyna-Marie Showler took this photo from inside a cardboard box.