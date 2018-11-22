Your pictures on the theme of 'in a box'

  • 22 November 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "in a box".

  • Cat in a box Clare Jeeves

    Clare Jeeves: "I fit, I promise! Ivy the Maine Coon kitten, proving she isn't too big to fit in the box."

  • Shipping containers Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "Like so many matchboxes... (an almost) bird's-eye view of Barcelona's container port."

  • Landscape viewed through a window Alessandra Distefano

    Alessandra Distefano: "Box-framed festive view of Iceland landscape."

  • Toy house in a wheeled cart Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker: "Abandoned house on a wagon - surreal sighting on a Hudson River Park pier, New York City."

  • Shelf unit containing keys in front of striped wallpaper Robby Bernstein

    Robby Bernstein: "Boxes and their surroundings in a hotel lobby in north London."

  • Statue surrounded by wooden panels Richard Derwent

    Richard Derwent: "Statues in the gardens at Wrest Park, Bedfordshire were encased in plywood boxes to keep them safe from any over-exuberant fans at a Van Morrison gig this summer."

  • Trinkets in a box Isabel Lema

    Isabel Lema: "In a box, the memories of a lifetime. I was tidying up a cupboard when I found this box; it belonged to my mother and in it she had been storing trinkets throughout all her life."

  • Box containing onions on the back of a bicycle Alisont Liet Pompa González

    Alisont Liet Pompa González: "Street vendor offering onions in a countryside town outside Havana city."

  • Chick in a bird box Chris Jagan

    Chris Jagan: "This baby blue tit was impatient to get out of its box and landed in a heap on the lawn a few seconds later. Luckily the cat was not about, which allowed the chick time to gather itself and escape."

  • Fence panels viewed from inside a cardboard box Chyna-Marie Showler

    And finally, Chyna-Marie Showler took this photo from inside a cardboard box. The next theme is "uniform" and the deadline for your entries is 27 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

