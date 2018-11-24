Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Soe Zeya Tun/REUTERS Image caption A boy plays on the glass at Thailand's first skywalk. The platform is 314 metres high, on top of Bangkok's 78-storey King Power Mahanakhon building.

Image copyright Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Image caption Artist Nick Cave at the Australian premiere of his solo exhibition, Until, in Sydney.

Image copyright RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP Image caption A Pakistani Muslim girl takes part in a rally during Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Karachi.

Image copyright Shamil Zhumatov/REUTERS Image caption Kira, a 23-year-old western lowland gorilla, holds her newborn baby in their enclosure at Moscow Zoo.

Image copyright CARL DE SOUZA/AFP Image caption An employee selects a book from the shelves of the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Founded in 1837 by a group of Portuguese immigrants, the library has been open to the public since 1900 and houses many rare and valuable books.

Image copyright Hannah McKay/REUTERS Image caption A six-year-old boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands of people from Central America trying to reach the United States, lies in front of Mexican riot police outside the El Chaparral port of entry between Mexico and the US.

Image copyright TOMS KALNINS/EPA Image caption People stand in a kaleidoscope during the Staro Riga Light Festival in Riga, Latvia.

Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA Image caption Principal of the Royal Ballet, Natalia Osipova, performs outside the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, where she is starring in the new ballet The Mother.

Image copyright Anushree Fadnavis/REUTERS Image caption A man is swarmed by seagulls as he paddles a boat on the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India.

Image copyright ERIK S LESSER/EPA Image caption US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump take part in the annual tradition of pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkey. Following the ceremony, pardoned turkeys take up residence at Gobbler's Rest in the Virginia Polytechnic Institute.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.