The living conditions of London’s most disadvantaged children

A new photography exhibitions aims to lay bare the hidden living conditions some children endure in London.

Bedrooms of London, by photographer Katie Wilson, will be shown at London's Foundling Museum. The photos focus on the space in which children are sleeping and are paired with accounts of the families' circumstances.

The Childhood Trust say 700,000 children are currently living below the poverty line in the capital.

Jane

Image copyright Katie Wilson

"Newborn Jane lives in a small bedsit with her mother, Amelie. There's nowhere safe to cook. There are no other families in the hostel.

"Jane and Amelie have to endure nightly parties, late-night rows and chronic substance abuse from their neighbours."

Antousha, Gabriela and Moses

Image copyright Katie Wilson

"Antousha, five, Gabriela, four, and Moses, one, share a two-bedroom flat with their parents, Beatrice and George.

"The family receives benefits but neither George nor Beatrice, a trained nurse, can work. They are in debt from court fees and depend on charity support."

Adam

Image copyright Katie Wilson

"Nine-month-old Adam sleeps with mum, Emily, and dad, Martin, in the living room.

"With sister, Patricia, 10, brothers, Bradley, six, and Harry, three, the family of six also eat here as there is nowhere to sit."

Edward

Image copyright Katie Wilson

"Edward, four, and mum, Genevieve, live in a one-room hostel, where they have been for nearly a year."

Nadine, Crystal, Peter and Simone

Image copyright Katie Wilson

"Nadine, 17, Crystal, 16, Peter, 15 and Simone, nine, live with mum and dad in a two-bedroom flat.

"The children share one room and spend their leisure time here, between studying and helping mum to tidy the flat."

Christopher and Simon

Image copyright Katie Wilson

"Christopher, four, and Simon, two, are always at home with mum, Sainey.

"Sainey was trafficked to London as a domestic slave. Now free, she can't afford clothes for her growing children."

Rory and Vanessa

Image copyright Katie Wilson

"Rory, six, and his sister, Vanessa, two, live in temporary accommodation.

"Their mother, Zainab, washes their clothes in the shower and stores food on the bathroom shelves."

Bedrooms of London can be seen at London's Foundling Museum between 8 February and 5 May 2019 and has been created in partnership with London's child poverty charity, The Childhood Trust, and social change communications agency Good.