Your pictures on the theme of 'uniform'

  • 29 November 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "uniform".

  • Street performer dressed as a character from Dad's Army Jason Shrubb

    Jason Shrubb: "Classic BBC comedy characters in unmistakable Home Guard uniform - you stupid boy!"

  • Buttons from a uniform Sarah Scaife

    Sarah Scaife: "I keep these buttons in a tin in the sideboard and occasionally I get them out, look at them and think about my grandad. These buttons came from the uniform he wore as he worked on the dredgers on the Manchester Ship Canal many years ago."

  • Men in uniform on 4 July Warren Salmon

    Warren Salmon: "This was taken at Fort McHenry, Baltimore, USA, during 4 July celebrations."

  • Wooden blocks Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker: "Rounds on squares, zeroing in on a load on a flatbed truck."

  • War veteran Robby Bernstein

    Robby Bernstein: "This is Ernie Graves. He is 94 years old. He is a veteran of the Russian Convoy in World War Two. I met him in the underground at Charing Cross. He told me that putting on his uniform with his medals every day, and going out collecting, is what keeps him alive."

  • Petals on a flower Joan Tollerton

    Joan Tollerton: "The uniformity of the petals on this flower is very striking."

  • Stationmaster at Grosmont station David Salisbury

    David Salisbury: "A train being authorised to leave Grosmont station on the North Yorkshire Heritage Steam Railway.

  • Man dancing in Malawi Helen Jackson

    And finally, Helen Jackson took this photo of a man dancing in Malawi. The next theme is "abundance" and the deadline for your entries is 4 December. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

