Your pictures on the theme of 'uniform'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "uniform".
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "Classic BBC comedy characters in unmistakable Home Guard uniform - you stupid boy!"
Sarah Scaife
Sarah Scaife: "I keep these buttons in a tin in the sideboard and occasionally I get them out, look at them and think about my grandad. These buttons came from the uniform he wore as he worked on the dredgers on the Manchester Ship Canal many years ago."
Warren Salmon
Warren Salmon: "This was taken at Fort McHenry, Baltimore, USA, during 4 July celebrations."
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "Rounds on squares, zeroing in on a load on a flatbed truck."
Robby Bernstein
Robby Bernstein: "This is Ernie Graves. He is 94 years old. He is a veteran of the Russian Convoy in World War Two. I met him in the underground at Charing Cross. He told me that putting on his uniform with his medals every day, and going out collecting, is what keeps him alive."
Joan Tollerton
Joan Tollerton: "The uniformity of the petals on this flower is very striking."
David Salisbury
David Salisbury: "A train being authorised to leave Grosmont station on the North Yorkshire Heritage Steam Railway.
Helen Jackson
And finally, Helen Jackson took this photo of a man dancing in Malawi.